Agentic AI Course for Tech Product Managers Taught by FAANG PM's Launched: Interview Kickstart's New AI Agent-Driven Product Strategy Program

SANTA CLARA, CA, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANTA CLARA, CA - November 11, 2025 - -

Interview Kickstart, a U.S. based technical upskilling platform for experienced technology professionals, today announced the launch of its new AI Agent-Driven Product Strategy Course. The 14-week Agentic AI Course for Product Managers is designed to help product managers and aspiring leaders understand and apply agentic AI systems within modern product workflows.

The program blends live sessions, hands-on projects, and domain-specific modules to help professionals develop practical expertise in AI-driven product management. Participants interact directly with industry experts from top technology organizations, including FAANG and other Tier-1 companies, while working on instructor-guided live projects.

The curriculum covers key topics such as Foundations of Agentic AI, Multi-Agent Systems for Product Workflows, No-Code/Low-Code AI Development, Prompt Engineering, AI PRD Writing, RAG Implementation, LLM Integration, and End-to-End Capstone Projects. Through these modules, learners explore how AI agents can enhance and automate multiple stages of the product strategy lifecycle—from ideation and design to launch, optimization, and post-release iteration.

Participants will complete three guided projects and two capstone projects, applying AI-agent concepts to real-world product scenarios. These projects replicate challenges in AI-driven ecosystems, including designing intelligent recommendation engines, integrating autonomous decision-support systems, and using multi-agent collaboration to simulate user interactions.

The course is taught by Product Managers, AI/ML Leads, and Engineers from leading global technology companies. Instructors bring hands-on experience in both product strategy and machine learning, guiding participants through technical and organizational approaches for adopting agentic AI.

"The role of a product manager is evolving rapidly as AI becomes central to product design and decision-making," said a spokesperson for Interview Kickstart. "This program provides the frameworks and applied knowledge professionals need to lead AI-first teams and manage intelligent product ecosystems effectively."

A distinguishing feature of the course is its FAANG+ Interview Preparation Module, tailored for professionals pursuing advanced product and AI leadership roles. The module includes mock interviews, strategic case-study workshops, and one-on-one feedback sessions with industry practitioners who have transitioned into AI-focused product positions.

As AI agents increasingly take on functions such as product forecasting, behavioral analysis, and workflow automation, understanding how to design and manage these systems has become essential. Interview Kickstart's new program provides a structured foundation for professionals seeking to align their product strategy capabilities with the latest developments in agentic AI, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and large language model (LLM) integration.

The launch of the AI Agent-Driven Product Strategy Course expands Interview Kickstart's portfolio of AI-focused programs for professionals across engineering, management, and data science disciplines. The company continues to develop advanced upskilling pathways that address emerging industry demands as AI adoption accelerates across sectors.

"Product management is no longer limited to defining user stories or market fit," the spokesperson added. "In the era of autonomous systems, leaders must understand how AI agents collaborate, communicate, and execute within their products. This course prepares them for that shift."

For detailed curriculum information and enrollment options, visit https://interviewkickstart.com/courses/agentic-ai-for-pm

https://youtu.be/D1Q-vB_SRDA?si=IYuUjgiRNEgs7UGn

About Interview Kickstart

Founded in 2014, Interview Kickstart is a professional upskilling platform that helps technology professionals prepare for technical interviews and career advancement at top global companies, including FAANG. The platform has supported over 20,000 professionals through its structured programs and network of 700+ instructors, which includes hiring managers and senior technical leads from leading organizations. Interview Kickstart offers instructor-led classes, 100,000+ hours of recorded content, and mentorship to help learners build the technical and strategic expertise required for success in modern technology roles.

###

For more information about Interview Kickstart, contact the company here:



Interview Kickstart

Burhanuddin Pithawala

+1 (209) 899-1463

aiml@interviewkickstart.com

4701 Patrick Henry Dr Bldg 25, Santa Clara, CA 95054, United States