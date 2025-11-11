Ipsos MMA Named a Leader in 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Marketing Mix Modeling Solutions for Second Consecutive Year

New York, New York, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ipsos MMA, a global leader in marketing measurement and unified commercial analytics, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Marketing Mix Modeling Solutions. This recognition marks the second consecutive year Ipsos MMA has been positioned as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Marketing Mix Modeling Solutions.

Ipsos MMA enables global brands to optimize marketing and commercial investments through its Activate platform and Core Data & Analytics studio, delivering end-to-end marketing mix modeling that drives measurable short-term and long-term revenue and margin growth. The company's solutions help marketing and finance quickly measure, optimize, predict, and validate the impact of marketing, pricing, operations, brand, and external factors on brands, sales channels, geographies, and business lines while balancing multiple KPIs, including engagement, traffic, sales, profit, and LTV.

"Companies need marketing measurement capabilities that can be counted on to deliver sustainable, incremental financial benefits quickly that drive measurable incremental value in terms of creating efficiencies, maximizing effectiveness, and being capable of planning for and tracking to incremental short- and long-term sales,” said Pat Cummings, CEO of Ipsos MMA. "In our view, being recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Marketing Mix Modeling Solutions for the second year validates our approach: unified measurement that directly contributes to our clients maximizing financial impact with their marketing, that's transparent, collaborative, and built for the speed of business. We provide our clients with a partnership that accelerates adoption across finance, marketing, and operations to drive real growth."

Strong Client Relationships Drive Results

Ipsos MMA maintains high customer retention and long average client tenure, with many clients forming multiyear partnerships. This retention reflects the company's commitment to driving measurable value through its always-on, consultative service model that ensures cross-functional adoption and executive buy-in.

Leadership Team Perspective

"The acceleration we're seeing in the cross-functional adoption and maturity of unified marketing measurement across industries and globally is remarkable," said Doug Brooks, Chief Client Officer at Ipsos MMA. "This capability is enabling Marketing and Finance to collaborate in a transparent manner, linking investments to validated incremental revenue and profit, while providing media teams and agency partners with always-on measurement and optimization at the campaign, audience, platform, and creative level, unlocking significant gains in effectiveness and efficiency. We feel our position as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Marketing Mix Modeling Solutions reflects our ability to deliver those connections in a way that drives adoption across the C-suite."

Innovation and Global Reach

Ipsos MMA serves global enterprises across industries with operations spanning over 30 countries. The company's Activate platform provides integrated capabilities for performance measurement, simulation, optimization, value tracking, and closed-loop planning, delivering insights at the speed of business.

About Ipsos MMA



Ipsos MMA is the leading global data, analytics and software consultancy in the Unified Measurement Industry. The company enables its clients to achieve higher revenues and operating profits by optimizing their media, sales and operational investments via significantly enhanced and forward-looking planning, measurement, execution and re-calibration. Ipsos MMA is headquartered in New York, NY and is a part of the leading global custom market research company Ipsos, which has major offices in over 90 locations worldwide. For more information on Ipsos MMA visit www.mma.com

