Dr. Christina Rahm Wins Two Silver Stevie® Awards at the 2025 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

Franklin, Tennessee, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Christina Rahm, internationally recognized scientist, entrepreneur, and humanitarian, has been honored with two Silver Stevie® Awards in the categories of Female Thought Leader of the Year – Consumer Products and Most Innovative Woman of the Year – Manufacturing at the 22nd Annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are among the world’s most respected honors, celebrating the achievements of women leaders and entrepreneurs globally. This year’s program attracted more than 1,500 entries from 48 nations, with winners announced during a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, broadcast worldwide via Vimeo.

Driving Global Innovation Through Science and Conscious Leadership

Dr. Rahm’s dual recognition celebrates her groundbreaking work in biotechnology, consumer wellness, and sustainable innovation, as well as her visionary leadership in empowering global communities through science and purpose-driven entrepreneurship.

As Founder and CEO of DRC Ventures and Co-Founder of The ROOT Brands, Dr. Rahm, alongside her husband and business partner, Clayton Thomas, Founder and CEO of The ROOT Brands, has built a global enterprise rooted in scientific integrity, ethical innovation, and holistic well-being. Together, they have expanded The ROOT Brands into over 90 countries, empowering millions with wellness solutions designed to detoxify, nourish, and rejuvenate the body.

“Winning these Stevie Awards is not just an individual achievement, it’s a shared recognition of our mission to make the world healthier, cleaner, and more conscious,” said Dr. Christina Rahm. “It’s also a tribute to my husband and partner, Clayton Thomas, and the incredible HQ team in Franklin, Tennessee, who make our vision of science-based wellness a reality every day.”

Clayton Thomas, Founder and CEO of The ROOT Brands, added, “From day one, our goal has been to build a company that stands for transparency, integrity, and measurable impact. These awards validate that purpose and remind us that true innovation comes from serving others.”

A Legacy of Purpose, Science, and Resilience

A survivor of Lyme disease and multiple cancers, Dr. Rahm has turned adversity into advocacy. Through her best-selling book, "Cure the Causes," and her nonprofit organization, The Rahm Foundation, she continues to champion education, women’s empowerment, and environmental sustainability around the world.

“Dr. Rahm embodies the spirit of the Stevie Awards, visionary leadership, courage, and innovation,” said Joy Smallwood, Creative Director at DRC Ventures and The ROOT Brands. “Her contributions to science, sustainability, and global wellness exemplify the transformative impact of women in leadership.”

About Dr. Christina Rahm

Dr. Christina Rahm is a scientist, inventor, and entrepreneur advancing the intersection of biotechnology, health, and sustainability. As the Founder and CEO of DRC Ventures, she leads over 20 companies that develop science-based, sustainable consumer solutions. She is also the Co-Founder of The ROOT Brands and Founder of Xoted Biotechnology Labs, a multimillion-dollar research center specializing in plant-based detoxification and regenerative science.

Dr. Rahm holds seven approved patents, with over 40 patents pending, and has developed more than 170 proprietary processes and formulas for wellness innovation.

About the Stevie® Awards

The Stevie® Awards are the world’s premier business honors, recognizing excellence across nine international programs, including The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. More than 12,000 entries are received annually from organizations in over 70 countries, celebrating innovation, leadership, and exceptional performance across all industries.

