Dr. Heather Bassett, Chief Medical Officer at Xsolis, Wins ‘Most Innovative Woman in Healthcare’ Stevie® Award at 2025 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xsolis, an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative waste by enabling collaboration between healthcare providers and payers, proudly announces Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Heather Bassett, has been named the winner of the Gold Stevie® Award in the Most Innovative Woman in Healthcare category in the 22nd annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run — worldwide. The Stevie Award has been hailed as the world’s premier business award.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards were presented to winners last night during a gala event attended by nominees and their guests at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. The event was broadcast via Vimeo.

More than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals in 48 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.

With over 20 years in healthcare, Dr. Bassett pioneered Xsolis’ proprietary Care Level Score, combining clinical expertise with AI to determine the appropriate care status for patients — a cornerstone of the company’s award-winning Dragonfly platform.



According to judge comments for her award entry, “Dr. Bassett’s leadership at Xsolis represents a powerful blend of clinical insight, data science, and operational innovation. … Under (her) leadership, an innovative, data-driven, AI-based solution to streamline clinical services is now of great benefit to the healthcare industry and patients. The metrics demonstrate the impact of her work, and the evidence is copious.”

“I’m honored to be recognized by the Stevie Awards and proud to work for a female-led company that’s making a difference in healthcare,” said Dr. Heather Bassett, Chief Medical Officer at Xsolis. “I share this recognition with the incredible women at Xsolis and dedicate it to the many unsung heroes in healthcare, especially the nurses who inspire us every day.”

About Xsolis

Xsolis is an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative waste by enabling collaboration between healthcare providers and payers. Dragonfly®, its AI-driven proprietary platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. Xsolis is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

