The Law Offices of Justin H. King Named Tier 1 Best Law Firm for the Inland Empire in 2026 by Best Lawyers®

Rancho Cucamonga, CA , Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Justin H. King has again earned a Tier 1 ranking in the 2026 Best Law Firms® list for the Inland Empire region, an honor that places the firm among the top 2 percent of law firms nationwide, according to Best Lawyers®.



The Law Offices of Justin H. King

This recognition highlights the firm’s consistent excellence in personal-injury representation, client service, and professional integrity. Rankings for Best Law Firms are determined entirely through peer review and client feedback—reflecting how other attorneys and real clients evaluate legal ability, responsiveness, and results.

“This recognition reflects what we strive for every day—fighting for real people who need help after a serious injury,” said Justin King, founding attorney of The Law Offices of Justin H. King. “When insurance companies won’t play fair, our job is to make sure our clients are treated with respect and get the justice they deserve.”

Local Strength, Proven Results

Serving communities across Rancho Cucamonga, Ontario, Upland, Fontana, Norco, Riverside, and San Bernardino, the firm is recognized for combining big-firm results with local insight. Its attorneys know the Inland Empire’s courts, judges, and insurers—experience that directly benefits clients in personal-injury and wrongful-death cases.

The firm’s practice includes catastrophic-injury, car-accident, truck-collision, premises-liability, and insurance-dispute claims throughout Southern California.

“Our connection to this community gives us an edge,” King added. “We know the roads, the courts, and the people. That knowledge helps us deliver better results.”

More Than an Award

Earning a Tier 1 ranking from Best Lawyers® is not a marketing distinction—it’s verification from peers and clients that the firm consistently provides trusted, ethical, and results-driven representation.

For background details on this year’s award and what it means for Inland Empire clients, read the firm’s full announcement on their blog at https://justinkinglaw.com/best-law-firms-2026-inland-empire/

About The Law Offices of Justin H. King

Based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, The Law Offices of Justin H. King represents injury victims throughout the Inland Empire. The firm’s attorneys focus on serious-injury and wrongful-death cases resulting from car accidents, trucking crashes, dangerous premises, and negligent conduct.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit https://justinkinglaw.com or call (909) 297-5001.

