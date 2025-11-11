Blueone Card Inc. Subsidiary Millennium EBS Partners with DFCC Bank in Sri Lanka to Implement ISO Transformer Solution

Los Angeles, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueone Card Inc. (OTCQX:BCRD) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Millennium EBS Inc., has entered into an agreement with DFCC Bank in Sri Lanka to implement Millennium’s advanced ISO Transformer solution for SWIFT messaging.

This collaboration marks another significant milestone for Millennium EBS, following the successful implementation of the ISO Transformer for Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) systems in 2024. The new project with DFCC Bank further demonstrates Millennium’s leadership and proven expertise in financial integration technologies and ISO 20022 migration solutions.

The ISO Transformer platform enables seamless message translation and integration between legacy systems and the ISO 20022 standard—supporting financial institutions in their modernization efforts, regulatory compliance, and cross-border payment efficiency.

The partnership with DFCC Bank aligns with Blueone Card Inc.’s strategic focus on expanding its global footprint in financial technology infrastructure and deepening its involvement in the payments modernization landscape across Asia.

About DFCC Bank.

DFCC Bank PLC is one of Sri Lanka’s leading commercial banks, established in 1955 as the country’s first development finance institution. It is publicly traded on the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) and offers a full range of retail, corporate, and SME banking services.

For more information,

visit: www.blueonecard.com or contact info@blueonecard.com

1-800-210-9755