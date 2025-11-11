Manhattan Construction Injury Accident Lawyer Launches Social Media Initiative to Educate Latino Construction Workers Across NYC’s Five Boroughs

New York, NY, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jonathan C. Reiter Law Firm, PLLC, a leading Manhattan construction injury accident law firm, has launched a new digital initiative across Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok to help educate construction workers — especially within New York’s Spanish-speaking and Latino communities — about their legal rights after workplace injuries.

Please review the source on The Law Firm of Jonathan C. Reiter blog:

EN - Manhattan Construction Injury Accident Law Firm Launches New Initiative to Protect Construction Workers in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and Staten Island

ES - El Bufete de Abogados Jonathan C. Reiter Lanza una Iniciativa para Proteger a los Trabajadores de Construcción en el Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan y Staten Island

The campaign features short, informative videos in both English and Spanish, designed to reach construction workers and their families in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and Staten Island. The videos highlight key safety laws, such as New York’s Scaffold Law (Labor Law Section 240), and provide practical advice for what to do immediately after a construction accident.

“Many hardworking Latino families aren’t aware that New York law gives them far more protection than workers’ compensation alone,” said Jonathan C. Reiter, Esq., founding attorney of the firm. “Our goal is to make this information easy to understand — and easy to find — right where workers already spend time: on their phones.”

Empowering Workers Through Digital Education

The short-form video series explains critical topics such as:

What to do if you fall from scaffolding or are struck by falling debris

The difference between workers’ compensation and a third-party negligence claim

How New York’s unique construction safety laws protect workers — even if their employer isn’t directly at fault

Why contacting an experienced construction accident attorney quickly is essential

Each video is produced with bilingual voiceovers and captions, ensuring accessibility for Spanish-dominant audiences. The initiative encourages viewers and families to follow the firm’s official social channels for ongoing education, safety updates, and legal awareness.

A Public Safety Mission

Construction remains one of New York City’s most dangerous industries. The initiative aims not just to promote legal services but to prevent future tragedies through awareness and education.

“It’s about protecting the people who build our city,” said Reiter. “Every worker deserves to know their rights, and every family deserves access to justice.”

How to Follow and Engage

The Jonathan C. Reiter Law Firm PLLC invites media outlets, community organizations, and advocacy groups to help share these resources with workers across New York City.

Follow the campaign:

Facebook: facebook.com/JonathanCReiterLawFirm

Instagram: @jcreiterlaw

TikTok: @jcreiterlaw

Media Contact:

Jonathan C. Reiter Law Firm, PLLC

Phone: (212) 736-0979

Email: info@jcreiterlaw.com

Website:www.jcreiterlaw.com

Hablamos Español.

About Jonathan C. Reiter Law Firm PLLC



Jonathan C. Reiter Law Firm PLLC

Based in Manhattan, the Jonathan C. Reiter Law Firm PLLC represents victims of construction accidents, catastrophic injuries, medical malpractice, and wrongful death throughout New York City. With decades of experience, the firm has earned recognition for its commitment to justice, compassion for injured workers, and advocacy for the Latino community.