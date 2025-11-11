FDI clearance has been received for the directed share issue of 900,000 shares to ENDI Corp

On 7 October 2025, Stockwik Förvaltning AB (“Stockwik” or the “Company”) announced that the board of directors, based on the authorisation granted by the annual general meeting on 16 May 2025, had resolved on a directed share issue of 900,000 shares (the “Share Issue”) to ENDI Corp at a subscription price of SEK 23 per share, subject to the Swedish Inspectorate for Strategic Products (Sw. Inspektionen för strategiska produkter) granting clearance of ENDI Corp’s investment in Stockwik (the “FDI Clearance”) pursuant to the Swedish Screening of Foreign Direct Investments Act (Sw. lagen (2023:560) om granskning av utländska direktinvesteringar). The FDI Clearance has now been obtained and ENDI Corp shall, in accordance with its subscription undertaking, subscribe and pay for the shares in the Share Issue no later than on 17 November 2025.

Through the Share Issue, the Company will receive gross proceeds of SEK 20.7 million (before transaction costs). When the Share Issue has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, the number of shares and votes in the Company will increase by 900,000 shares and votes, from 6,311,041 shares and votes to 7,211,041 shares and votes. The share capital will increase by SEK 450,000.01, from SEK 3,155,520.57 to SEK 3,605,520.58.

In connection with the Share Issue, the board members of the Company Rune Rinnan, Olof Nordberg and Oskar Lindström (acting through holding companies and privately) sell all their shares, representing approx. 14.1 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company before the Share Issue, to ENDI Corp (738,070 shares), Henrik Scharp (80,000 shares, through a holding company) and the board member Anders Lindqvist (70,000 shares, through a holding company) at the same price per share as the subscription price in the Share Issue. These transactions were also subject to the FDI Clearance.

The information was submitted for publication by the designated contact person below on 11 November 2025 at 21:00 (CET).

