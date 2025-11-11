Tilray Brands Condemns Misguided Prohibitionist Measures and Champions Responsible Hemp Regulations that Keep Consumers Safe and Businesses Thriving

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray Brands” or “Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the beverage and hemp-wellness industries, today released the following statement regarding the hemp-related provision included in the recent U.S. government funding bill.

Tilray Brands stands united with a coalition of responsible operators representing some of the largest companies in the distribution and retail tiers of the alcohol and beverage industries in urging Congress to come together and establish sensible regulations for hemp-derived THC products. We believe that prohibition and overly restrictive measures do not work as they only push products and American consumers into the shadows and empower unregulated actors selling high-dose, untested, and unsafe products, while undermining responsible operators who uphold consumer trust and product safety.

Sam Garfinkel, Senior Vice President, Tilray Brands, stated, “As a leader in the hemp industry, Tilray Brands strongly supports smart, forward-looking regulation - not prohibitions that stifle innovation, threaten small businesses, and restrict consumer choice. The hemp language buried within the government funding bill is misguided, out of touch with consumer interests, and misplaced in legislation where it does not belong. Tilray is an established, trusted, and reputable operator offering access to lower-dose hemp-derived THC beverages in a responsible way. Bad actors do not define the hemp industry. Hemp-derived THC beverages, like alcohol, are effect-based products that are already being regulated by states across the country to ensure they’re manufactured, distributed, and sold responsibly to adults. We urge Congress to collaborate with industry leaders to create a pathway forward - one that protects consumers, supports small businesses, and delivers revenue to fund oversight and enforcement.”

We support a federal baseline framework for hemp-derived THC product regulation paired with state flexibility to allow local adaptation. As part of a clear and practical federal standard, Tilray supports a cap of 10mg of naturally derived delta-9 THC per serving for hemp-derived beverages. This threshold reflects responsible consumption, aligns with public safety objectives, and provides clarity for both regulators and consumers. The Company urges Congress to reject any bans as they would not eliminate hemp-derived THC products from the market but simply drive them underground and exacerbate the very safety issues policymakers seek to solve.

Hemp-derived THC beverages represent a $1 billion industry in the U.S., driven by investments from small businesses, creating jobs for the American people and growth opportunities for farmers, manufacturers, and retailers nationwide. According to a McLaughlin & Associates poll, over 70% of Americans want hemp products to remain legal and available, underscoring strong public demand for fair and transparent regulation.

Although hemp-derived THC products are not a material part of our revenue or adjusted EBITDA today, we remain strongly dedicated to collaborating with lawmakers, regulators, and industry partners during the one-year implementation period set by the bill. Tilray is committed to supporting the development of a modern regulatory framework for hemp-derived THC products that prioritizes both consumer safety and economic progress. We will also continue to enhance our leading range of hemp-wellness offerings, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to innovation and meeting consumer needs across international markets.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection.

For more information on Tilray's brand portfolio, visit Tilray.com

