Navigating Cancer: Personal Journey, Emotions, and Caregiver Support

Charleston, SC, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How to Deal With Cancer Diagnosis and Understanding the Role of a Caregiver shares my personal journey following a cancer diagnosis, capturing the emotional upheaval and proactive steps I took to navigate this challenging experience. This pamphlet delves into the myriad feelings of fear, uncertainty, and resilience that accompany such a life-altering event. It highlights the critical role caregivers play in supporting their loved ones, addressing the complexities of their emotional and practical challenges. Through vivid storytelling, I recount the moment I received my diagnosis, feeling as if the ground had shifted beneath my feet, and the world became a blur of medical jargon and uncertainty.



In this pamphlet, I explore essential themes, including:



- The emotional rollercoaster of receiving a cancer diagnosis.

- The vital role of caregivers in providing support and understanding.

- Strategies for effective communication between patients and caregivers.

- The importance of self-care for caregivers to prevent burnout.

- Building a supportive community for both patients and caregivers.



Josh Juggassar structures the narrative to empower caregivers with insights and strategies, emphasizing that they are not alone in their journey. This resource serves as a guide for those facing similar situations, offering practical advice on how to provide support while also attending to their own needs.



As I navigated through treatment options and medical appointments, I learned that caregivers often grapple with feelings of helplessness and inadequacy. Together, we can navigate the complexities of cancer diagnosis and treatment, ensuring that both patients and caregivers feel acknowledged and supported throughout this arduous journey.



How to Deal With Cancer Diagnosis and Understanding the Role of a Caregiver is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Josh Juggassar was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. An Eagle Scout from Boy Scout Troop 510, he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Finance with a minor in Marketing from Brooklyn College. With ten years in the insurance and banking industries, he has spent the last nine years as an investigator for the city of New York. Josh is married to his wife Shahziah, who has been his caregiver and inspiration for writing this pamphlet. Together with their cat Booboo, they navigate the challenges of life.

Media Contact: Josh Juggassar

Attachment