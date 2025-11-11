Old National Bank Earns 2026 Military Friendly® Employer Designation

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ONB) – Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) announced today that it has earned the 2026 Military Friendly® Employer designation.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employers designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 companies participated in the Military Friendly survey. Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Military Friendly®, in consultation with the Military Friendly® Advisory Council, a group of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet and exceed thresholds for Recruitment, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

In addition to fostering a culture that appreciates and thrives as a result of the contributions of its former and current military team members, an important driver behind Old National Bank’s Bronze level award is its Military Veteran’s Impact Network (MVIN) which connects its team members who are passionate about honoring and supporting veterans, service members, and their families. MVIN members have access to exclusive volunteer opportunities, events, and a community committed to making a meaningful impact.

“Veterans and service members bring a unique blend of leadership, resilience, and mission-driven focus that strengthens our organization at every level. Their experiences foster innovation, teamwork, and a deep sense of purpose that aligns with our values,” said Carrie Ellspermann, Chief People Officer. “At Old National Bank, we’re proud to support and empower these individuals—not only to honor their service, but to recognize the extraordinary contributions they make to our culture and our success.”

“Earning the Military Friendly® designation is more than a badge; it’s a reflection of deep-rooted values and strategic foresight. These organizations don’t just open doors for veterans, spouses, and service members; they build pathways for lasting impact. Their commitment isn’t performative; it’s transformative. It’s proof that honoring military talent is not only the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do.” — Kayla Lopez, Vice President of Memberships, Military Friendly®

Old National Bank will be showcased in the 2026 Military Friendly® Employers Guide in the Winter issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,900 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation annually. Military Friendly®, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Military Friendly® is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

