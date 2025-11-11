WPAHash Launches Innovative Mobile Application to Open Global, Secure Cloud Hash Power Passive Income Channel

CHICAGO, IL, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CHICAGO, IL — Global leader in crypto asset computing services WPAHash has officially launched its new Cloud Hash Power Mobile Application, empowering users worldwide with a secure, convenient, and high-yield solution for generating passive income through cloud computing.

The launch of this innovative application marks a major milestone for WPAHash as it leads the cloud hash power industry toward a more intelligent and inclusive ecosystem. With this app, investors around the world can easily participate in hash power investments via their mobile devices and achieve steady digital asset growth.

Cloud Hash Power + Smart Application: Let Your Digital Assets “Earn Automatically”

As the cryptocurrency market matures, simply holding tokens and waiting for price increases no longer satisfies investors seeking consistent growth. The new WPAHash Cloud Hash Power App integrates blockchain payment systems with efficient cloud computing networks to create a truly “automated earning” ecosystem model.

Through the app, users can register, deposit, and select hash power contracts. The system then automatically allocates computing resources and generates daily profits in the cloud—offering a “hands-free passive income experience.”

The WPAHash technical director stated:

“Our goal is to make it safe and efficient for everyday investors to participate in the hash power market, allowing every digital asset to become a sustainable source of productivity.”

Four Core Features Redefine the Cloud Hash Power Experience

1️⃣ One-Tap Start · Simplified Investment Process

Users can complete registration, deposits, and contract purchases directly through the mobile app—no complex setup, no device maintenance, no wallet switching. Begin your hash power investment journey in just minutes.

2️⃣ Multi-Layer Encryption · Secure Asset Protection

The WPAHash app integrates a multi-encrypted wallet system, cold and hot wallet separation, and a real-time risk control engine to comprehensively safeguard user assets against external attacks and malicious activity.

3️⃣ Global Cloud Deployment · Stable Earnings Output

WPAHash operates high-performance data centers across North America, Europe, and Asia, supported by load balancing and dynamic algorithm allocation technology to ensure stable hash power output and continuous profits.

4️⃣ Real-Time Settlement · Transparent and Flexible Earnings

The platform uses a daily automatic settlement mechanism, enabling users to view real-time earnings data directly within the app. Withdrawals or reinvestments can be executed instantly, ensuring transparency, fairness, and flexibility.

From Registration to Revenue: Four Steps to Start Your Cloud Hash Power Journey

1️⃣ Register an Account

Download and install the official WPAHash App. New users receive a $15 Hash Power Bonus upon registration.

2️⃣ Deposit Crypto Assets

Select your preferred deposit method within the app. Currently supported assets include BTC, ETH, XRP, and USDT.

3️⃣ Purchase a Hash Power Contract

Choose from a range of contract durations and yield structures—from short-term high returns to long-term stable plans—tailored to fit your investment strategy.

Contract Price Contract duration Daily income Total revenue $100 2 $3 $100 + $6 $500 5 $6.00 $500 + $30 $1,000 12 $13.00 $1000+ $156 $3,000 18 $42.00 $3000+ $756 $5,000 25 $75.00 $5000+ $1875 $8,000 30 $128.00 $8000+ $3840



4️⃣ Collect Daily Income

Once your contract is activated, the system automatically distributes daily returns based on your allocated hash power. Funds can be withdrawn or reinvested anytime.

Technology-Driven: Building a Global “Hashrate-as-a-Service” Model

Upholding its mission of “Making crypto assets more efficient and hash power more accessible,”

WPAHash continues to optimize its global data center infrastructure and algorithmic models.

The release of this mobile app not only enhances user experience and asset security but also realizes the concept of “Hashrate-as-a-Service (HaaS)”—bringing institutional-grade technology and stability to retail investors worldwide.

Through ongoing technological innovation and global-scale operations, WPAHash is building an open, transparent, and sustainable cloud hash power ecosystem, allowing users everywhere to share in the long-term rewards of the blockchain era.

Looking Ahead: Enabling Everyone to Earn Passive Income Effortlessly

WPAHash believes that hash power is not only the backbone of blockchain technology but also the “new energy” of the digital economy.

By seamlessly integrating mobile and cloud technologies, WPAHash enables global investors to participate in the hash power economy anytime, anywhere—transforming digital assets from static holdings to active, income-generating assets.

“We want every user to achieve safe, efficient, and sustainable wealth growth through the WPAHash ecosystem,”

said a spokesperson for the WPAHash founding team.

About WPAHash

WPAHash is a global technology company focused on crypto asset cloud computing services, headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

The company is committed to leveraging innovation and computing accessibility to provide users with efficient, secure, and transparent digital asset growth solutions, promoting the sustainable development of the global crypto ecosystem.

Official Information

Official Website: https://wpahash.com

Official Email: info@wpahash.com

Company Address: 128 City Road, London, England, EC1V 2NX

Empowering the world through cloud hash power — making passive income simple, secure, and global.