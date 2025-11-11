New Military Memoir Published: Combat Driving and Logistics Coordination: A True Warzone Story

Charleston, SC, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the heart of conflict, where courage meets chaos, Michael Todd Green's Operation Iraqi Freedom unveils a gripping narrative of resilience and determination. As a logistics coordinator and combat driver, Green's journey began in May 2003, leading the first heavy truck convoy from Kuwait to Baghdad. This mission was not merely about transporting supplies; it was about establishing a foothold in a nation on the brink of transformation. With each mile, he faced relentless danger, navigating a landscape riddled with IEDs and ambushes, all while escorting personnel and equipment crucial for the Organization for Reconstruction and Humanitarian Assistance (ORHA).



Green's story is a vivid tapestry of experiences that highlight the challenges of private contracting in a warzone. From the moment he left his family in Georgia, he was thrust into a world where every decision could mean the difference between life and death. The thrill of reaching Saddam Hussein’s Presidential Palace was overshadowed by the constant threat of indirect fire and organized ambushes. Each mission was a test of skill and nerve, with Green executing suburban operations five times a week, ensuring the safe passage of vital resources.



- Leading the first convoy into Baghdad during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

- Collaborating with the army to run multiple daily missions from the Green Zone to Baghdad International Airport.

- Surviving a life-altering IED explosion that reshaped his understanding of sacrifice.

- Completing over a thousand missions while navigating the dangers of a conflict zone.



Michael Todd Green structures the narrative with a blend of personal reflection and gripping detail, capturing the essence of what it means to serve in a warzone. The culmination of his service came on September 3, 2004, when a devastating explosion changed everything. His journey reflects not just the trials of war but the indomitable spirit of those who serve.



What secrets lie within the pages of Operation Iraqi Freedom that could redefine our understanding of courage?



Operation Iraqi Freedom is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

About the Author: Michael Todd Green was born in the early sixties in Rome, Georgia, a picturesque town in the Appalachian foothills. Growing up during the Vietnam era, he witnessed the impact of war on his community. At 18, he joined the Navy, serving two West Pacs and spending 102 days on station during the Iranian Hostage Crisis. Aboard the USS Coral Sea, he experienced the 40th anniversary of Pearl Harbor. After his service, he worked as a heavy equipment operator on PGA Championship golf courses and later as a military contractor in Iraq, earning a Defense of Freedom Medal and various performance awards.

Available for interviews: Author, Michael Todd Green

Attachment