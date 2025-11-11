Lifecore Biomedical to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

 | Source: Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc.

CHASKA, Minn, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. Details regarding Lifecore’s participation are as follows:

  • Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference – London

Details: Paul Josephs, Lifecore’s president and chief executive officer, will deliver a corporate presentation and Lifecore management will participate in investor meetings
Conference Dates: November 17-20, 2025
Presentation Time/Date: 9:30 – 9:55 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (4:30 – 4:55 a.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, webcast available
Location: London, UK

  • Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Details: Mr. Josephs will be a featured speaker in a fireside chat and Lifecore management will participate in 1-on-1 meetings
Conference Dates: November 18-20, 2025
Fireside Chat Time/Date: 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, November 20, 2025, webcast available
Location: Nashville

Webcasts of the Jefferies presentation and the Stephens fireside chat may be accessed via a link on Lifecore’s investor website on the Investor Events & Presentations page at: https://ir.lifecore.com/events-presentations. Additionally, replays of the webcasts will be available on the Lifecore website following the conference.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com.


 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                $lfcr
                            
                            
                                biopharma
                            
                            
                                bioprocessing
                            
                            
                                biopharmaceutical
                            
                            
                                pharmaceutical
                            
                            
                                fill/finish
                            
                            
                                CDMO
                            
                            
                                contract manufacturing
                            
                            
                                manufacturing
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading