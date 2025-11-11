Lifecore Biomedical to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHASKA, Minn, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. Details regarding Lifecore’s participation are as follows:

Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference – London



Details: Paul Josephs, Lifecore’s president and chief executive officer, will deliver a corporate presentation and Lifecore management will participate in investor meetings

Conference Dates: November 17-20, 2025

Presentation Time/Date: 9:30 – 9:55 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (4:30 – 4:55 a.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, webcast available

Location: London, UK

Stephens Annual Investment Conference



Details: Mr. Josephs will be a featured speaker in a fireside chat and Lifecore management will participate in 1-on-1 meetings

Conference Dates: November 18-20, 2025

Fireside Chat Time/Date: 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, November 20, 2025, webcast available

Location: Nashville

Webcasts of the Jefferies presentation and the Stephens fireside chat may be accessed via a link on Lifecore’s investor website on the Investor Events & Presentations page at: https://ir.lifecore.com/events-presentations. Additionally, replays of the webcasts will be available on the Lifecore website following the conference.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com .



