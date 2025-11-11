Concrete Pumping's Brundage-Bone Subsidiary Expands International Presence with Acquisition of C.G.A. Concrete Pumping Ltd in the Republic of Ireland

DENVER, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBCP) (the "Company" or "CPH") wholly-owned subsidiary Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping, Inc. (“Brundage-Bone”), a leading provider of concrete pumping services based in the U.S., has completed the acquisition of C.G.A. Concrete Pumping Ltd.(“CGA”), based in Cork, Republic of Ireland.

This acquisition marks an exciting step in Brundage-Bone’s international expansion and ongoing investment strategy. CGA has built a strong reputation for quality service, technical expertise, and trusted customer relationships.

“We continue to successfully execute on our strategic initiatives to enhance our geographic footprint and responsibly grow our business,” said CPH CEO Bruce Young. “The CGA transaction is another successful example of our M&A strategy at a valuation consistent with our proven acquisition criteria.

“CGA is a well-run and highly respected business, and we are excited to bring CGA’s exceptional talent onboard to deliver continued industry-leading growth. CGA maintains a well-established presence in attractive regional markets, which we believe will position our company to capitalize on long-term demand drivers in Southern Ireland. We are confident in our ability to realize the benefits of this transaction following the same proven value creation approach we have taken with our previous acquisitions.”

Brendan and Catheriona Sweeney will continue to lead the business, ensuring continuity and the same high standards customers and partners have come to expect.

Brendan Sweeney commented, “We are proud of what we’ve built at CGA over the years and are confident that this transaction represents a significant milestone for our team, our customers, and our partners. Joining forces with Brundage-Bone will enable us to accelerate our growth, expand our service offerings, and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

About Concrete Pumping Holdings

Concrete Pumping Holdings is the leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented U.S. and U.K. markets, primarily operating under what we believe are the only established, national brands in both geographies – Brundage-Bone for concrete pumping in the U.S., Camfaud in the U.K., and Eco-Pan for waste management services in both the U.S. and U.K. The Company’s large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions that facilitate labor cost savings to customers, shorten concrete placement times, enhance worksite safety and improve construction quality. Highly complementary to its core concrete pumping service, Eco-Pan seeks to provide a full-service, cost-effective, regulatory-compliant solution to manage environmental issues caused by concrete washout. As of July 31, 2025, the Company provided concrete pumping services in the U.S. from a footprint of approximately 95 branch locations across 23 states, concrete pumping services in the U.K. from approximately 35 branch locations, and route-based concrete waste management services from 23 operating locations in the U.S. and one shared location in the U.K. For more information, please visit www.concretepumpingholdings.com or the Company’s brand websites at www.brundagebone.com, www.camfaud.co.uk, or www.eco-pan.com.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the adverse impact of recent inflationary pressures, changes in foreign trade policies, restrictive monetary policies, global economic conditions and developments related to these conditions, such as fluctuations in fuel costs on our business; adverse and severe weather conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings, rulings or demand letters that may be instituted against or sent to the Company or its subsidiaries; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the ability to identify and complete targeted acquisitions and to realize the expected benefits from completed acquisitions; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact: