Innventure, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Results on November 13, 2025

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV) (“Innventure”), an industrial growth conglomerate, today announced it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 13, 2025. Management will host a conference call on the day of the release (November 13, 2025) at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results.

The event will be webcasted live via our investor relations website https://ir.innventure.com/ or via this link.

Parties interested in joining via teleconference can register using this link https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI77a9a4317ce2406980a9f29778a30417

After registering, you will be provided dial in details and a unique dial-in PIN. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering in advance.

About Innventure

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV), an industrial growth conglomerate, focuses on building companies with billion-dollar valuations by commercializing breakthrough technology solutions. By systematically creating and operating industrial enterprises from the ground up, Innventure participates in early-stage economics and provides industrial operating expertise designed for global scale. Innventure’s approach seeks to uniquely bridge the ”Valley of Death" between corporate innovation and commercialization through its distinctive combination of value-driven multinational partnerships, operational experience, and scaling expertise.

