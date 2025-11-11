Scripps to present on business strategies at upcoming investor conferences

CINCINNATI, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executives from The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) will discuss the company’s business strategies at three investor conferences in November and December.

Wells Fargo TMT Summit

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 18

Fireside chat: 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET

Company executives: Jason Combs, CFO, and Carolyn Micheli, EVP, investor relations

Bank of America Securities Leveraged Finance Conference

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 2

Presentation: 8:50 a.m. ET

Company executives: Jason Combs, CFO, and Becky Riegelsberger, treasurer, SVP, tax

Noble Emerging Growth Equity Conference (NobleCon21)

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3

Fireside chat: Time to be determined

Company executives: Jason Combs, CFO, Carolyn Micheli, EVP, investor relations, and Becky Riegelsberger, treasurer, SVP, tax

Live webcasts and replays of the Wells Fargo and Bank of America presentations will be available under “investor information” at www.scripps.com, and a webcast replay of the Noble presentation will be available there by Dec. 5.

Please contact your Wells Fargo, Bank of America, or Noble sales representative to register for the conferences and to request meetings with Scripps management.

Investor contact: Carolyn Micheli, The E.W. Scripps Company, (513) 977-3732, carolyn.micheli@scripps.com

