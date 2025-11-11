Moon Hash: Empowering Bitcoin and XRP with Cloud Computing to Create a New Smart Ecosystem for Digital Assets and Global Wealth

London, UK, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moon Hash, a leading global blockchain cloud computing company, officially launched its next-generation crypto asset growth platform. With Bitcoin and Ripple (XRP) as its core circulating currencies, it leverages powerful cloud computing technology to usher in a new era of intelligent, sustainable, transparent, and efficient wealth asset growth for global users.

An Innovative Engine Integrating Cloud Computing and Crypto Assets

Moon Hash deeply integrates high-performance cloud computing with the blockchain digital economy, creating a comprehensive ecosystem that combines stability, speed, security, and potential returns. The platform employs an advanced distributed computing architecture, empowering users to easily participate in the global digital financial market, free from geographical and technical barriers, and enjoy stable asset returns.

Within the Moon Hash ecosystem, XRP's instant cross-border settlement advantage and Bitcoin's long-term value support complement each other, jointly building a highly liquid and trustworthy digital asset system. Users can flexibly allocate assets, view returns in real time, and achieve automatic asset optimization and compound growth through intelligent cloud technology.

Start your cloud wealth journey in just four simple steps

Moon Hash makes growing crypto assets easier than ever before. Start your cloud-based earnings experience easily in just four steps:

Register an account: Visit the Moon Hash official website, register for free, and receive a $15 new user bonus.

Deposit XRP: Go to the "Deposit Center," select XRP, copy the system-generated wallet address, and then transfer XRP from your wallet or exchange.

Choose a contract: Browse various XRP computing plans (short-term, long-term, and high-yield), select according to your preferences, and confirm your purchase.

→ Click here to view the full contract.

Enjoy daily earnings: After purchasing the contract, the system automatically calculates and distributes earnings daily. You can withdraw or reinvest at any time to achieve continuous growth.

Through this simple process, Moon Hash enables every user to grasp the core mechanisms of digital asset growth in the shortest time and quickly experience the intelligent charm of cloud-based returns.

A Digital Wealth Revolution for Everyone

Moon Hash's core philosophy is: to make the digital wealth era easily accessible to everyone.

No complex technical operations or high-threshold investment are required. The platform is user-centric, operating automatically through cloud algorithms, making return management more convenient and efficient.

The Moon Hash platform provides users with a visualized asset management system, transparently displaying return status and market trends. Whether you are an experienced digital asset holder or a newcomer to the crypto space, you can quickly get started in Moon Hash's intelligent cloud system and easily grasp the core drivers of crypto wealth growth.

Building a Globally Trusted and Sustainable Digital Ecosystem

Moon Hash's technical team consists of cloud computing and blockchain experts from Europe, North America, and Asia, dedicated to driving the decentralized transformation of the global financial system through trusted cloud infrastructure. The platform adopts international standards in security architecture, data encryption, and user privacy to ensure the security and transparency of every transaction and operation.

Furthermore, Moon Hash's global partner network encompasses numerous leading institutions in fintech, digital payments, and crypto assets, providing users with broader access to digital assets and market depth, helping every user achieve long-term, stable returns in the cloud.

A Digital Wealth Platform Leading the Future

Moon Hash is not just a cloud computing platform, but a completely new way to participate in the digital economy. By combining XRP's efficient payment network with Bitcoin's globally recognized value, Moon Hash opens an unprecedented door of opportunity for users—a smart wealth system that everyone can participate in and benefit from.

In the future, Moon Hash will continue to drive the integration and innovation of cloud computing and crypto finance, making digital asset management more intelligent, green, and inclusive, truly realizing the digitization and fairness of global wealth.

About Moon Hash

Moon Hash is an innovative company focused on blockchain cloud computing and digital asset technology, committed to empowering global users through cloud technology and building a secure, efficient, and sustainable digital asset growth platform. Headquartered in London, UK, the company operates in Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region, providing trusted digital financial solutions to users worldwide.

