SHEIN Canada Unveils the Biggest Sale of the Year with Early Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wait is over! The SHEIN Black Friday Warm-Up Sale is officially live, giving Canadian shoppers a head start on this year’s biggest shopping event. Starting now through December 1, Canadians can shop across fashion, beauty, home décor, kids’ essentials, and pet-friendly gifts with one goal in mind: find the perfect pieces and save big.

This season, shoppers can enjoy up to 90% off more than 800,000 styles, with new deals dropping daily to keep the excitement going. Whether you’re refreshing your winter wardrobe, decorating your space, or finding the perfect holiday gifts, SHEIN has something for everyone, with prices that make celebrating the season even sweeter.

To make the experience even better, Canadian customers will receive free shipping on all orders over $19 between Sunday 1:00 PM and Tuesday 1:00 PM (local time), every week through November 28, making holiday shopping easier, faster, and more affordable.

“As Canadians head into the busy holiday season, our goal is to make shopping joyful and effortless,” says Vito Zhong, General Manager, SHEIN Canada. “This year’s sale celebrates individual style and brings Canadians even more ways to express themselves through accessible, on-trend pieces made for every taste, size, and budget.”

After a year of successful pop-up experiences, local artist collaborations, and growing brand engagement nationwide, SHEIN continues to strengthen its commitment to Canadian shoppers with localized pricing, fast shipping, and curated selections made for Canada’s winter lifestyle.

From cozy outerwear and sparkling party looks to stylish home accents, SHEIN’s Black Friday Warm-Up Sale invites Canadians to shop, save, and shine, all season long.

Join the excitement and discover the biggest deals at ca.shein.com .

#SHEINBigSale #SHEINBlackFriday

Instagram | @shein_ca

TikTok | @sheinca_

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit ca.shein.com or follow on Instagram @shein_ca .

For more information contact

Lori Harito, Publicist

Lori@boulevardofdreams.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46c8851d-a315-493a-a713-1e9580d49f75