3D Systems Transforming Manufacturing with Introduction of Next-generation Stereolithography Solutions at Formnext 2025

SLA 825 Dual, the Company’s most advanced large-frame Stereolithography printer, delivers next-level productivity and 20% larger build volume for key markets such as Motorsports, Foundries & Service Bureaus

ArrayCast™ allows foundries to create customized casting trees 10x more efficiently with 20x reduction in manual labor

Antimony-free Accura ® SbF delivers fast draining, stable QuickCast ® patterns with high modulus, low ash, excellent burnout

SbF delivers fast draining, stable QuickCast patterns with high modulus, low ash, excellent burnout Accura Xtreme Black delivers low shrinkage, large, functional SLA prototype parts with sharp detail

Next generation technologies and materials complement industry-leading portfolio of polymer and metal additive manufacturing solutions





ROCK HILL, S.C., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) announced several new products in its Stereolithography (SLA) portfolio it will showcase at Formnext 2025 designed to help customers meet a variety of application needs and accelerate innovation. The Company is introducing the SLA 825 Dual, its newest high-throughput SLA solution with a larger build volume and productivity enhancements for automotive, Formula 1, aerospace, space, and service bureau applications. Additionally, 3D Systems is showcasing ArrayCast™, its latest solution for investment casting that eliminates the need for tooling, giving engineers complete design freedom to develop patterns and higher-performance parts without the burden of upfront tooling costs. Finally, the Company enhanced its SLA materials portfolio with Accura® SbF and Accura Xtreme Black to address casting and prototyping applications with improved efficiency and performance. The introduction of these new technologies underscores the Company’s commitment to innovation that enables customers to transform their product and service delivery methods.

SLA 825 Dual – The new gold standard in large-frame stereolithography

3D Systems’ new SLA 825 Dual is the Company’s most advanced large-frame SLA printer to date. For customers depending on SLA technology for unmatched surface finish, accuracy, and reliability, the SLA 825 Dual extends that legacy while creating a pathway for continuous performance and throughput improvements. With a new, 20% larger build volume of 830 x 830 x 550 mm, dual-laser architecture, and simplified user workflow, the SLA 825 Dual will continue 3D Systems’ nearly 40-year leadership in high-throughput SLA manufacturing for high performance industries such as transportation and motorsports, and aerospace and defense, as well as service bureaus.

The SLA 825 Dual is engineered for long-term value and scalability—designed to be upgradeable for future technology innovations. 3D Systems will present case studies and technology demonstrations in its booth at Formnext.

The SLA 825 Dual is available for immediate ordering, with the first shipments planned to begin in December 2025.

ArrayCast Optimizes Foundry Workflows, Improves Efficiencies

3D Systems continues to innovate solutions for investment casting that span 3D printers, software tools and build styles to fundamentally shift the pattern production economics to where the overall cost is competitive with wax tooling. For over a quarter-century, the Company’s QuickCast® software tool has empowered foundries to create high-precision, lightweight patterns straight from CAD. This eliminates the need for tooling, giving engineers complete design freedom to develop higher-performance parts without the burden of upfront tooling costs. Today, 3D Systems introduces ArrayCast™, a new software that allows users to effortlessly create customized casting trees, complete with configurable runners, sprues, and end effectors tailored to their workflow. Key benefits include:

Up to 10x faster production cycles by digitally assembling casting trees before printing begins, eliminating bottlenecks caused by manual processes

by digitally assembling casting trees before printing begins, eliminating bottlenecks caused by manual processes Up to 20x reduction in manual labor hours through the use of fully assembled, 3D-printed casting trees—no hand gluing or wax welding required

through the use of fully assembled, 3D-printed casting trees—no hand gluing or wax welding required Unmatched consistency and repeatability with a digital workflow that minimizes human error and ensures every tree meets exact specifications





ArrayCast is immediately available to 3D Systems’ customers as an add-on through its 3D Sprint® software which is integral to the Company’s polymer printing platforms.

Accura SbF Delivers Excellent Dimensional Stability for Casting High-performance Metals

3D Systems is introducing another enhancement to its Investment Casting portfolio, Accura SbF. The Company’s latest SLA casting resin has no detectable Antimony, making it the perfect material for printing QuickCast patterns suitable for casting a variety of ferrous and non-ferrous high-performance metals, such as Nickel-based superalloys and Titanium. QuickCast® investment casting patterns printed with Accura SbF lead to an efficient investment casting workflow with fast print speed, high dimensional stability of the pattern and a high burnout success rate with low residual ash. Accura SbF patterns also have high modulus giving them the ideal rigidity during post processing, pattern assembly and shelling.

The stability of both the low viscosity, fast draining liquid resin and cured patterns is a significant benefit to a cost effective, predictable workflow and casting results. Combined with 3D Systems’ advanced SLA printing technology, including the SLA 825 Dual, and the Company’s 3D Sprint software, Accura SbF quickly creates large, light weight, and easy to handle casting patterns through its industry leading and fully documented QuickCast process.

Accura SbF is available for immediate ordering.

Accura Xtreme Black improves efficiency, optimizes the prototyping workflow with robust, reliable parts

At Formnext 2025, 3D Systems is showcasing Accura Xtreme Black, a high-performance prototyping resin engineered for form, fit, and function applications. It offers exceptional durability for challenging assemblies such as snap-fit components, rugged enclosures, and consumer electronics. Combining Accura Xtreme Black with 3D Systems’ SLA technology can serve as a practical alternative to CNC machining of thermoplastics such as ABS. Its deep black color closely replicates the aesthetics of molded production parts, and the low-viscosity formulation enhances build quality and simplifies finishing, while its sharp detail and dimensional accuracy ensure precise results. With tough mechanical properties and resistance to modest temperatures without distortion, Accura Xtreme Black is the ideal multi-functional resin for SLA.

Accura Xtreme Black is available for immediate ordering.

"These next-generation additions to our Stereolithography portfolio will help catalyze our customers’ innovation," said Marty Johnson, vice president of product and technical fellow, 3D Systems. "These technologies that include our new SLA printing platform and new build style for our QuickCast offering enhance our industry-leading solutions for polymer printing. With nearly four decades of leadership in SLA, we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible with additive manufacturing. I’m proud of our comprehensive solution portfolio that includes polymer and metal solutions that continue to Transform Manufacturing for a Better Future."

3D Systems will feature these products in its booth (Hall 11.1, Booth D11) at Formnext 2025 (November 18-21 in Frankfurt, Germany) as part of its full portfolio of solutions for polymer and metal additive manufacturing. Additionally, the Company’s solutions will be showcased in the conference program:

On-Demand Spare Parts for Vertical Turbine Pumps: A Case Study in Industrial Additive Manufacturing (November 18, 11:10 - 11:30 a.m., Application Stage, Hall 11.1., Booth E69)

(November 18, 11:10 - 11:30 a.m., Application Stage, Hall 11.1., Booth E69) Engineering Smiles: The Power of a Multi-material, Monolithic Jetted Denture Solution (November 19, 12:00-12:20 p.m., Application Stage, Hall 11.1., Booth E69)

(November 19, 12:00-12:20 p.m., Application Stage, Hall 11.1., Booth E69) Novel Software Tool Optimizes Foundry Workflows, Improves Efficiencies (November 19, 2:00-2:15 p.m., Technology Stage, Hall 12.1, Booth B49)

(November 19, 2:00-2:15 p.m., Technology Stage, Hall 12.1, Booth B49) ETH Zurich’s Swissloop: Advancing Hyperloop Innovation with Additive Tooling (November 20, 10:30-10:50 a.m., Application Stage, Hall 11.1, Booth E69)

(November 20, 10:30-10:50 a.m., Application Stage, Hall 11.1, Booth E69) Manufacturing Dental Devices on the Curve (November 20, 10:30-10:45 a.m., Technology Stage, Hall 12.1, Booth B49)





For additional information, please visit the company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

About 3D Systems

For nearly 40 years, Chuck Hull’s curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; AI infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .

Investor Contact: investor.relations@3dsystems.com

Media Contact: press@3dsystems.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9519342-1fcf-4a17-beaa-9b2aa10dc036

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5b530ec-36ec-480c-a730-2c9c2c623f2d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb30c9b8-97ce-4892-8db1-1eb5a149d0fd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f074eedc-ce26-4e60-9750-02f00a73cdeb