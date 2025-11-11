Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against DexCom, Synopsys, CarMax, and Fiserv and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS), CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX), and Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Class Period: January 8, 2024 to September 17, 2025





Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 26, 2025





The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DexCom had made material design changes to the G6 and G7 unauthorized by the United States Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA"); (ii) the foregoing design changes rendered the G6 and G7 less reliable than their prior iterations, presenting a material health risk to users relying on those devices for accurate glucose readings; (iii) accordingly, Defendants' purported enhancements to the G7, as well as the device's reliability, accuracy, and functionality, were overstated; (iv) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the issues and health risks posed by adulterated G7 devices; (v) all the foregoing subjected DexCom to an increased risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, reputational, and financial harm; and (vi) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.





Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Class Period: December 4, 2024 to September 9, 2025





Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2025





The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the extent to which the Company’s increased focus on artificial intelligence customers, which require additional customization, was deteriorating the economics of its Design IP business; (2) that, as a result, “certain road map and resource decisions” were unlikely to “yield their intended results;” (3) that the foregoing had a material negative impact on financial results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.





CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Class Period: June 20, 2025 to September 24, 2025





Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2026





According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants recklessly overstated CarMax’s growth prospects when, in reality, its earlier growth in the 2026 fiscal year was a temporary benefit from customers buying cars due to speculation regarding tariffs; and (2) as a result, defendants statements about CarMax’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.





Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Class Period: July 23, 2025 to October 29, 2025





Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 5, 2026





The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants made misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company’s initiatives and projects. In July 2025, Fiserv revised its 2025 guidance. Fiserv told the market that its guidance changes were based on a review, termed a “re-underwrit[ing],” of the Company’s new initiatives and products. The Company told investors that although certain of those initiatives and projects were delayed, they were fundamentally sound.





