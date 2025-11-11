NuVista Energy Ltd. Announces Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuVista Energy Ltd. ("NuVista" or the "Company") (TSX: NVA) is pleased to announce financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Operational and Financial Highlights

During the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, NuVista:

Produced 67,680 Boe/d, as compared to our third quarter guidance of 68,000 – 70,000 Boe/d. Following the completion of the third-party gas facility turnarounds and recent successful commissioning of the Pipestone Gas Plant, volumes have ramped up to over 100,000 Boe/d;

The production composition for the third quarter exceeded guidance at 31% condensate ( 1) , 9% natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) and 60% natural gas;

, 9% natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) and 60% natural gas; Generated adjusted funds flow ( 3 ) of $143.5 million ($0.73/share, basic (4) ) and $469.7 million ($2.35/share, basic) year-to-date;

of $143.5 million ($0.73/share, basic ) and $469.7 million ($2.35/share, basic) year-to-date; Delivered a strong operating netback ( 5 ) at $27.51/Boe and a corporate netback (5) at $23.07/Boe, reflecting increases of 38% and 27%, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2024;

at $27.51/Boe and a corporate netback at $23.07/Boe, reflecting increases of 38% and 27%, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2024; Invested $141.1 million in net capital expenditures, supporting the drilling of 8 wells and completion of 15 wells; year-to-date, invested $376.3 in net capital expenditures with 29 wells drilled and 43 wells completed;

Exited the quarter with $142.9 million drawn on our $550 million credit facility, maintaining a favorable net debt to annualized third quarter adjusted funds flow ( 3 ) ratio of 0.5x;

ratio of 0.5x; Achieved net earnings of $36.5 million ($0.19/share, basic) and $229.2 million ($1.15/share, basic) year-to-date; and

Repurchased and cancelled 3.4 million common shares under the NCIB program; year-to-date, repurchased and cancelled 11.3 million common shares, reducing shares outstanding by 4.9% since the beginning of the year.

(1) NGLs are defined by National Instrument 51-101 –Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities to include ethane, butane, propane, pentanes plus and condensate. Unless explicitly stated in this press release, references to “NGL” refers only to ethane, butane and propane and references to "condensate" refers to only to condensate and pentanes plus. NuVista has disclosed condensate and pentanes plus values separately from ethane, butane and propane values as NuVista believes it provides a more accurate description of NuVista’s operations and results therefrom. (2) "Net capital expenditures” is a non-GAAP financial measures that does not have any standardized meanings under IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies where similar terminology is used. Reference should be made to the section entitled “Specified Financial Measures” in this press release. (3) Each of “adjusted funds flow”, “net debt” and “net debt to annualized third quarter adjusted funds flow” are capital management measures. Reference should be made to the section entitled “Specified Financial Measures” in this press release. (4) Each of “adjusted funds flow per share” and “free adjusted funds flow per share” are supplementary financial measures. Reference should be made to the section entitled “Specified Financial Measures” in this press release. (5) Each of "operating netback" and "corporate netback" are non-GAAP ratios that do not have any standardized meanings under IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies where similar terminology is used. Reference should be made to the section entitled “Specified Financial Measures” in this press release.





Operations Update

NuVista has had a strong year operationally, achieving record production levels, building significant volumes behind pipe, and delivering meaningful cost savings through the disciplined execution of our development plan. Operational efficiency has continued to remain strong, supported by our dedicated two-rig drilling program and established completions crews. We have wrapped up our completions program for the year and have brought 43 new wells on-line, with material volumes remaining behind pipe.

Following completion of the third-party gas plant turnaround in our Greater Wapiti area, which impacted production during the second and third quarters, and the successful commissioning of the new third-party Pipestone Gas Plant, we have ramped up production above 100,000 Boe/d. We will continue to closely monitor operations at the new facility, and maintain our previous fourth quarter production guidance of approximately 100,000 Boe/d and 2025 average production guidance of approximately 83,000 Boe/d.

Return of Capital to Shareholders and Balance Sheet Strength

During the year, we successfully met our annual commitment to return a minimum of $100 million to shareholders through share buybacks in the first half of the year and continued this momentum in the third quarter, spending an additional $51 million on share repurchases. Since the inception of our NCIB program in 2022, we have repurchased over $580 million in shares, reducing our total shares outstanding by approximately 47 million, or 20% of the shares outstanding at the start of the program.

NuVista remains in a strong financial position with low net debt, ending the third quarter with net debt of $310 million and a net debt-to-adjusted funds flow ratio of 0.5x, well below our long-term target of less than 1.0x. Following the announcement of the Transaction (described below), NuVista has suspended its share buyback program and intends to allocate all incremental adjusted funds flow to further reduce net debt for the remainder of the year.

The Transaction

As announced on November 4, 2025, NuVista entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”) with Ovintiv Inc. (“Ovintiv”) and Ovintiv Canada ULC (“Ovintiv Canada”) under which Ovintiv Canada will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of NuVista (the “NuVista Shares”) not already owned by Ovintiv or its affiliates (the “Transaction”). The cash and share transaction values NuVista at approximately $3.8 billion, including the assumption of NuVista’s net debt.

The proposed Transaction has been unanimously approved by our Board of Directors, which recommends that NuVista shareholders vote in favor of the special resolution to approve the Transaction. A special meeting of shareholders is expected to be held early in the first quarter of 2026, with the Transaction anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals under the Competition Act and the Investment Canada Act.

We are incredibly proud to have reached this agreement for our shareholders, which represents a 15-year high in our share price. The cash and highly liquid share consideration provides shareholders with near-term value certainty while allowing continued upside participation in a larger, investment-grade producer with exposure to two of North America’s leading resource plays: the Montney and the Permian.

Further details with respect to the Arrangement will be included in the information circular (the “Circular”) to be mailed to the NuVista shareholders in connection with the special meeting of shareholders. A copy of the Arrangement Agreement is, and the Circular will be, filed on NuVista’s SEDAR+ profile and available for viewing at www.sedarplus.ca.

Please note that our updated corporate presentation will be available at www.nuvistaenergy.com on November 11, 2025. NuVista's management's discussion and analysis, condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and notes thereto, will be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) on November 11, 2025 and can also be obtained at www.nuvistaenergy.com.





FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30

($ thousands, except otherwise stated) 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change FINANCIAL Petroleum and natural gas revenues 258,554 301,406 (14 ) 897,276 933,780 (4 ) Cash provided by operating activities 97,690 150,249 (35 ) 401,394 464,422 (14 ) Adjusted funds flow(3) 143,511 139,478 3 469,669 415,137 13 Per share, basic(6) 0.73 0.68 7 2.35 2.01 17 Per share, diluted(6) 0.73 0.67 9 2.34 1.98 18 Net earnings 36,547 59,823 (39 ) 229,153 206,566 11 Per share, basic 0.19 0.29 (34 ) 1.15 1.00 15 Per share, diluted 0.19 0.29 (34 ) 1.14 0.99 15 Total assets 3,674,441 3,339,971 10 Net capital expenditures(1) 141,103 118,433 19 376,250 427,786 (12 ) Net debt(3) 310,270 261,898 18 OPERATING Daily Production Natural gas (MMcf/d) 244.7 297.2 (18 ) 284.1 296.6 (4 ) Condensate (Bbls/d) 20,739 26,204 (21 ) 22,396 25,398 (12 ) NGLs (Bbls/d) 6,160 7,735 (20 ) 7,108 7,395 (4 ) Total (Boe/d) 67,680 83,475 (19 ) 76,850 82,228 (7 ) Condensate & NGLs weighting 40 % 41 % 38 % 40 % Condensate weighting 31 % 31 % 29 % 31 % Average realized selling prices (5) Natural gas ($/Mcf) 3.17 1.92 65 3.55 2.41 47 Condensate ($/Bbl) 86.69 95.51 (9 ) 89.30 98.20 (9 ) NGLs ($/Bbl)(4) 38.15 26.09 46 39.32 26.90 46 Netbacks ($/Boe) Petroleum and natural gas revenues 41.53 39.25 6 42.77 41.45 3 Realized gain on financial derivatives 5.77 1.53 277 3.83 0.55 596 Other income — 0.34 (100 ) 0.01 0.14 (93 ) Royalties (2.33 ) (4.64 ) (50 ) (2.73 ) (4.71 ) (42 ) Transportation expense (5.92 ) (5.13 ) 15 (5.40 ) (4.85 ) 11 Net operating expense(2) (11.54 ) (11.43 ) 1 (11.66 ) (11.47 ) 2 Operating netback(2) 27.51 19.92 38 26.82 21.11 27 Corporate netback(2) 23.07 18.17 27 22.40 18.44 21 SHARE TRADING STATISTICS High ($/share) 16.82 14.86 13 16.82 14.86 13 Low ($/share) 13.63 10.70 27 10.44 9.59 9 Close ($/share) 16.08 11.12 45 16.08 11.12 45 Common shares outstanding (thousands of shares) 193,649 205,381 (6 )





(1) Non-GAAP financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies where similar terminology is used. Reference should be made to the section entitled“Specified Financial Measures”. (2) Non-GAAP ratio that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies where similar terminology is used. Reference should be made to the section entitled“Specified Financial Measures”. (3) Capital management measure. Reference should be made to the section entitled“Specified Financial Measures”. (4) Includes butane, propane and ethane revenue and sales volumes, and sulphur revenue. (5) Product prices exclude realized gains/losses on financial derivatives. (6) Supplementary financial measure. Reference should be made to the section entitled“Specified Financial Measures”.



Advisories Regarding Oil and Gas Information

BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of 6 Mcf: 1 Bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. As the value ratio between natural gas and crude oil based on the current prices of natural gas and crude oil is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

This press release contains certain oil and gas metrics, which do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies and should not be used to make comparisons. Such metrics have been included herein to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate NuVista's performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of NuVista's future performance and future performance may not compare to NuVista's performance in previous periods and therefore such metrics should not be unduly relied upon. Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide security holders with measures to compare NuVista's operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from the metrics presented in this presentation, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes.

Basis of presentation

Unless otherwise noted, the financial data presented in this press release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) also known as International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”).

Natural gas liquids are defined by National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities” to include ethane, butane, propane, pentanes plus and condensate. Unless explicitly stated in this press release, references to “NGL” refers only to ethane, butane and propane and references to "condensate" refers to only to condensate and pentanes plus. NuVista has disclosed condensate and pentanes plus values separately from ethane, butane and propane values as NuVista believes it provides a more accurate description of NuVista’s operations and results therefrom.

Production split for Boe/d amounts referenced in the press release are as follows:

Reference Total Boe/d Natural Gas Condensate NGLs Q3 2025 production - actual 67,680 60 % 31 % 9 % Q3 2025 production - guidance 68,000 - 70,000 62 % 29 % 9 % Q4 2025 production - guidance ~100,000 61 % 30 % 9 % 2025 annual production - guidance ~83,000 61 % 30 % 9 %



