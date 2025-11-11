embecta to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global company that is advancing its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to become a broad-based medical supplies company, will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and provide an operational update, including preliminary fiscal year 2026 financial guidance, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here, or access the teleconference here. The live webcast can also be accessed via the company’s website at investors.embecta.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on November 25, 2025, via the embecta investor relations website and archived on the website for one year.

