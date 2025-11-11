Gray Media and Memphis Grizzlies Announce Expanded Partnership to Simulcast Seven Games Free Over-the-Air Across Six Markets

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Memphis Grizzlies, Gray Media, and FanDuel Sports Network are once again partnering to simulcast seven upcoming Grizzlies games this season. Gray will broadcast these games free over-the-air across Tennessee’s three largest media markets – Memphis, Nashville, and Knoxville and plans to expand on previous over-the-air packages to include Jonesboro, AR, Bowling Green, KY, and Tupelo, MS. This expanded partnership will provide fans with even more options to watch and cheer on Tennessee’s only NBA franchise, the Memphis Grizzlies, including free, over-the-air broadcast television.

The broadcast schedule is as follows:

Thursday, November 20 th at 7:00 p.m. CT/8:00 p.m. ET | Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings

at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET | Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets Saturday, January 31st at 7:00 p.m. CT/8:00 p.m. ET | Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves





In Memphis, Gray will broadcast the games free, over-the-air on WMC-TV, Action News Five channel 5 and simulcast on Midsouth Sports and Entertainment Network, channel 5.3.

In Nashville, Gray will broadcast the games free, over-the-air on WSMV-TV, channel 4.1 and simulcast on the Tennessee Valley Sports and Entertainment Network, channel 4.2.

In Knoxville, Gray will broadcast the games free, over-the-air on WBXX, Knoxville’s CW, channel 20.1 and MyVLT, MyNetworkTV, channel 8.2.

Channel locations for Jonesboro, AR, Bowling Green, KY, and Tupelo, MS will be announced at a later date. Coverage in Tupelo, MS will be provided by television stations owned by Allen Media Group.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Gray Media this season and bring seven Grizzlies games free over-the-air to even more fans across six markets in four states,” said Grizzlies President Jason Wexler. “We are appreciative of Gray Media’s commitment in helping us present this expanded opportunity to our fan base throughout the region.”



“Gray Media is proud to deepen our partnership with the Memphis Grizzlies, offering an increased number of free, over-the-air games to a wider audience this season,” said Jonathan Mitchell, General Manager of WMC Television in Memphis. “By extending our broadcasts to six key markets, we are reinforcing our dedication to serving communities and connecting more fans with the excitement of Grizzlies basketball.”

This season’s seven-game schedule will be available for local over-the-air simulcast distribution as part of the NBA’s agreement with Main Street Sports Group (formerly Diamond Sports Group), the owner of FanDuel Sports Network Southeast. The FanDuel Sports Network Grizzlies broadcast team of Pete Pranica and Brevin Knight along with sideline reporter Rob Fisher will call all the in-game action. In addition, all broadcasts will feature the pregame and postgame show, Grizzlies LIVE, presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers. Fischer will host Grizzlies LIVE for all telecasts alongside Pranica, Knight and Grind City Media’s Chris Vernon for all Grizzlies LIVE for all home telecasts.

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com .

