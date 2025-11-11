Upexi Reports Record Digital Asset Revenue for Fiscal First Quarter 2026

Digital Asset Revenue was Approximately $6.1 Million for the Quarter

Gross Profit Totaled $8.3 Million, up 183% Year-Over-Year

Net Income Increased to $66.7 Million, Compared to a Net Loss of $1.6 Million, Year-over-Year

Conference Call Scheduled for today, November 11, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI) (“Upexi” or the “Company”), a leading Solana-focused digital asset treasury company and consumer brands owner, today announced record digital asset revenue for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

  • Total revenue for the quarter was $9.2 million, compared to $4.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
    • Revenue from operations from the consumer brands business totaled $3.2 million.
    • Digital Asset Revenue, which primarily consists of staking income, totaled $6.1 million.
  • Gross profit totaled $8.3 million, up 183% year-over-year due mainly to the addition of Digital Asset Revenue.
  • Net Income totaled $66.7 million, or $1.21 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.6 million, or ($1.55) per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. This increase was largely the result of approximately $78.00 million in unrealized gain on our Solana treasury.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents were $2.2 million as of September 30, 2025.
  • As of November 12, 2025 the Company had 59,918,609 shares of common stock outstanding.

“Early in 2025, we enhanced our cash management and treasury strategy to include holding the cryptocurrency Solana directly on our balance sheet. Today, substantially all our Solana is generating a meaningful yield, effectively turning our treasury into a productive, revenue-generating asset,” said Allan Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of Upexi. “We are pleased to report that this strategy delivered first quarter 2026 Digital Asset Revenue of $6.1 million and drove gross profit to $8.3 million, up 183% versus the year-ago quarter and a strong validation of our model. We are extremely proud of our progress as we continue to build the leading Solana treasury company, and we remain laser-focused on creating value for shareholders.”

Operational and Other Highlights During and Subsequent to the Quarter

  • Closed a $200 million concurrent private placement of common stock and convertible notes.
  • Announced a $500 million equity line agreement with A.G.P. to accelerate the growth of the Solana treasury strategy.
  • Held a Special Meeting of Stockholders where stockholders approved increasing the number of shares the Company may issue, at its sole discretion, under its equity line.
  • Established the Upexi Advisory Committee and added Arthur Hayes, S◎L Big Brain, and Jon Najarian as members.
  • Attended investor conferences, including: Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference, 5th Annual Needham Virtual Crypto Conference, H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, FT Partners FinTech Conference 2025, A.G.P.'s Digital Asset Treasury Showcase, Maxim Growth Summit, New Orleans Investment Conference, Uncorrelated Cayman 2025, and Cantor Crypto & AI/Energy Infrastructure Conference.

The Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for this period is available on the SEC’s website and on Upexi’s IR website.

Conference Call Information

Event:First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call
Date:Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Time:5:30 p.m. ET
Live Call:1-877-407-9716 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 1-201-493-6779 (International)
Webcasthttps://ir.upexi.com/news-events/ir-calendar

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until November 25, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13757131.

About Upexi, Inc.
Upexi, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPXI) is a leading digital asset treasury company, where it aims to acquire and hold as much Solana (SOL) as possible in a disciplined and accretive fashion. In addition to benefiting from the potential price appreciation of Solana - the cryptocurrency of the leading high-performance blockchain - Upexi utilizes three key value accrual mechanisms in intelligent capital issuance, staking, and discounted locked token purchases. The Company operates in a risk-prudent fashion to position itself for any market environment and to appeal to investors of all kinds, and it currently holds over two million SOL. Upexi also continues to be a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. Please see www.upexi.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. For example, the Company is using forward looking statements when it discusses the anticipated use of proceeds. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with business strategy, potential acquisitions, revenue guidance, product development, integration, and synergies of acquiring companies and personnel. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward- looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

UPEXI, INC.     
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)    
      
 September 30,  June 30, 
 2025  2025 
 (Unaudited)    
ASSETS     
Current assets     
Cash$2,237,223  $2,975,150 
Accounts receivable, net 284,261   157,515 
Inventory, net 1,035,680   1,152,870 
Due from VitaMedica transition 471,380   228,017 
Prepaid expenses and other receivables 1,480,227   350,836 
Current digital assets at fair value 212,832,396   49,913,655 
Purchase price receivable - VitaMedica 2,000,000   2,000,000 
Total current assets 220,341,167   56,778,043 
        
Property and equipment, net 1,931,498   2,052,573 
Intangible assets, net 143,923   163,113 
Goodwill 848,854   848,854 
Deferred tax asset 5,948,858   5,948,858 
Investment in digital company 750,000   - 
Digital assets at fair value, net of current 187,993,435   56,083,525 
Other assets 200,690   192,123 
Right-of-use asset, net 1,569,742   1,739,755 
Total other assets 199,387,000   67,028,801 
        
Total assets$419,728,167  $123,806,844 
        
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY       
Current liabilities       
Accounts payable$2,184,897  $1,039,370 
Accrued compensation 3,176,969   3,470,296 
Deferred revenue 51,347   13,155 
Accrued liabilities 947,076   356,064 
Accrued interest 1,545,481   792,449 
Acquisition payable 260,652   260,652 
Current portion of promissory notes 560,000   560,000 
Short-term treasury debt 50,000,000   20,000,000 
Current portion of Cygnet subsidiary notes payable 5,380,910   5,380,910 
Current portion of operating lease payable 521,702   691,010 
Total current liabilities 64,629,034   32,563,906 
        
Operating lease payable, net of current portion 1,145,439   1,145,440 
Convertible notes payable 143,161,862   - 
        
Total long-term liabilities 144,307,301   1,145,440 
        


Stockholders' equity     
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, and 150,000 and 150,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 2   2 
Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, and 58,893,261 and 38,270,571 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 589   383 
Additional paid in capital 204,586,941   150,640,935 
Retain earnings (accumulated deficit) 6,204,300   (60,543,822)
Total stockholders' equity 210,791,832   90,097,498 
        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$419,728,167  $123,806,844 

  

UPEXI, INC.  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)  
   
 Three Months Ended September 30, 
 2025  2024 
      
Revenue     
Revenue$3,156,128  $4,356,515 
Digital asset revenue 6,083,617   - 
Total revenue 9,239,745   4,356,515 
        
Cost of revenue 956,745   1,426,447 
        
Gross profit 8,283,000   2,930,068 
        
Operating expenses       
Sales and marketing 1,067,555   1,041,425 
Distribution costs 887,596   1,455,725 
General and administrative 9,257,208   1,367,690 
Unrealized (gain) on digital assets (77,996,124)  - 
Share-based compensation 5,756,398   141,298 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19,190   19,190 
Depreciation 135,902   239,905 
  (60,872,275)  4,265,233 
        
Income (loss) from operations 69,155,275   (1,335,165)
        
Other income (expense), net       
Interest expense, net (2,699,383)  (290,412)
Other income, net 292,230   - 
Other expense, net (2,407,153)  (290,412)
        
Income (loss) on operations before income tax 66,748,122   (1,625,577)
        
        
Income tax benefit (expense) -   - 
        
Net income (loss) from continuing operations$66,748,122  $(1,625,577)
        
Basic income (loss) per share:       
Income (loss) per share$1.21  $(1.55)
        
Diluted income (loss) per share:       
Income (loss) per share$0.76  $(1.55)
        
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 55,340,634   1,045,429 
Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding 88,479,950   1,045,429 

