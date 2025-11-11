DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Wakefield & Associates Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Wakefield & Associates. Wakefield & Associates learned of a data breach on or about January 17, 2025.

About Wakefield & Associates

Wakefield & Associates helps healthcare providers manage billing and recover unpaid medical debts as a third-party collection agency.

What happened?

Around January 17, 2025, Wakefield & Associates identified suspicious activity on their network. They conducted an investigation and found that an unauthorized actor had accessed files containing protected health information of their healthcare clients’ patients. The compromised information may include names, collection account details, Social Security numbers, financial account data, driver’s license numbers, state IDs, and health information.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Wakefield & Associates, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Wakefield & Associates data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach cases, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation involving allegations of securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, ERISA fiduciary breaches, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

