UPDATE – KOIL Energy Solutions Schedules Q3 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: KLNG), announced today that it will file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2025 on Friday, November 14, 2025.

KOIL will host an investor conference call to review its third quarter of 2025 results on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

Interested parties may listen to the call through a webcast link or using the dial in numbers. (See below details.)

GENERAL EVENT DETAILS

Title: Koil Energy Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Date: 11/14/2025

Start time: 10:00am EST - Start of live event

PARTICIPANT WEBCAST LINK:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qw97wuus

PARTICIPANT DIALS:

Participant Dial Toll-Free: 1-833-630-1956

Participant Dial Toll/Int’l: 1-412-317-1837

Conference ID/PW: Koil Energy Solutions

Replay available for 7 days after the call:

Replay Dial Toll-Free: 1-855-669-9658

Replay Dial Toll/Int’l: 1-412-317-0088

Replay PW: 2024102

The earnings release and a replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company's website, www.koilenergy.com, under the "Investors" section.

About Koil

KOIL is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world's energy and offshore industries.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@koilenergy.com

281-862-2201