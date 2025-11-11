REE Automotive Announces a Supplement to its Proxy Statement for its Special General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on November 13, 2025

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REE Automotive Ltd. (Nasdaq: REE) (“REE”), an automotive technology company developing software-defined vehicle technology, today announced the release of a supplement (the “Supplement”) to its proxy statement dated October 9, 2025 (the “Proxy Statement”). The Proxy Statement was prepared in connection with a special general meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Israel time (5:00 a.m. Eastern Time), at REE’s headquarters at Kibbutz Glil-Yam, Israel. REE encourages shareholders to review the Supplement.

The Proxy Statement and the Supplement are, or will be, available for review on the “investor relations” section of REE’s website at https://investors.ree.auto/ as well as at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders are encouraged to review and consider all the information in the Proxy Statement, as amended by the Supplement, prior to our November 13, 2025 special general meeting, and to consult their financial, legal or other professional advisors if they require assistance.

REE Automotive (Nasdaq: REE) is an automotive technology company that develops and produces software-defined vehicle (“SDV”) technology designed to manage vehicle operations and features through proprietary software. REE’s advanced Zonal SDV Architecture is designed to integrate seamlessly with legacy systems to improve vehicle safety, performance, and reliability. By centralizing key vehicle functions, the architecture seeks to enhance modularity, redundancy, and stability, and to enable safer and more efficient vehicle platforms. Powered by secured AI and deep over-the-air upgradability, REE’s technology allows for continuous updates and improvements throughout a vehicle’s lifespan. This makes Powered by REE® vehicles adaptable to customer and market changes and designed with future autonomy and connectivity in mind. REE was the first company to FMVSS certify a full by-wire vehicle in the U.S. Its proprietary by-wire technology for drive, steer, and brake control removes the need for mechanical linkages, supporting flexible design and optimized performance. Through its approach of “complete not compete,” REE enables original equipment manufacturers and technology companies to license its SDV technology, allowing them to design and build vehicles tailored to their specific requirements using REE’s scalable, future-ready platform. www.ree.auto

