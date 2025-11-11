LIFX Launches New SuperColour Range at Beacon Lighting

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIFX, a Feit Electric brand, the smart lighting pioneer, today announced the arrival of its new SuperColour range at Beacon Lighting, featuring powerful ceiling fixtures and a versatile outdoor lineup designed to transform how Australians light their homes.

Leading the collection are the SuperColour 38cm Ceiling Light and the SuperColour Recessed Downlight. Both feature LIFX’s signature Polychrome technology with multiple controllable zones, delivering rich gradients, natural whites, and seamless dimming—all fully app- and voice-controlled.

The LIFX Outdoor range brings the same creativity outside with four new products:

Path Light – illuminate and guide outdoor walkways with customisable colour effects.

– illuminate and guide outdoor walkways with customisable colour effects. Spot Light – highlight gardens, walls or architectural features.

– highlight gardens, walls or architectural features. Neon Flex – flexible, continuous light perfect for decorative edges and accents.

– flexible, continuous light perfect for decorative edges and accents. String Light – bring colour and warmth to patios, balconies, and entertaining spaces.

All products integrate with the LIFX app, voice assistants, and Matter-enabled smart home platforms, giving users powerful customisation and effortless control.



“With the new SuperColour range at Beacon Lighting, customers can experience lighting that goes beyond function,” said Mark Hollands of LIFX. “These products transform homes and outdoor areas into expressive, immersive environments.”

The LIFX SuperColour ceiling and outdoor ranges are available now at Beacon Lighting stores and online. For more information, visit www.lifx.com.au or www.beaconlighting.com.au

About LIFX



LIFX, a Feit Electric brand and pioneer in smart lighting, transforms everyday spaces through innovation, design, and technology. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, LIFX continues to push the boundaries of connected lighting with products that bring colour, creativity, and convenience into homes around the world. For more information, visit LIFX.com.au.

About Feit Electric

Feit Electric is a leading global manufacturer of energy-efficient lighting and smart home products, committed to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in California, Feit Electric delivers cutting-edge solutions that make homes safer, smarter, and more sustainable. The company’s trusted brands—Feit Electric, LIFX, Cree Lighting, and USI—serve millions of customers through leading retailers and distribution partners worldwide. For more information, visit feit.com.

About Beacon Lighting



Since opening its first store on Chapel Street, Prahran in 1967, Beacon Lighting has grown into Australia’s leading lighting retailer, with more than 130 stores nationwide. Combining stylish, sustainable products with unmatched customer service, Beacon Lighting offers expert advice through accredited lighting designers and specialists in every store. It’s the destination to explore LIFX and discover the perfect plan to light your smarter home.

