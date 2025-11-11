Blueport Acquisition Ltd Prices $50 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueport Acquisition Ltd, a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company (the “Company”), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 5,000,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one-sixth (1/6) of one Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination. The units are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “BPACU” beginning November 12, 2025. The Company expects the IPO to close on November 13, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and the rights are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols “BPAC” and “BPACR,” respectively.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 750,000 units at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any.

Loeb & Loeb LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Company and McDermott Will & Schulte LLP is serving as legal counsel to A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners in the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the securities (File No. 333-288356) was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and became automatically effective on November 10, 2025 pursuant to Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

About Blueport Acquisition Ltd

The Company is a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to conduct a search for target businesses without being limited by a particular industry. The Company is led by Mr. William Rosenstadt, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Kulwant Sandher, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.

