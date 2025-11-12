BPGbio Appoints John Dvor as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPGbio, Inc., a biology-first, AI-powered, clinical-stage biopharma focused on mitochondrial biology and protein homeostasis, today announced the appointment of John Dvor as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development. Dvor will lead the company’s corporate growth strategy—encompassing commercialization, capital formation, M&A and joint ventures to advance the company’s differentiated therapeutic pipeline and AI platform assets.





Dvor brings more than two decades of experience across venture capital, biotechnology, and global finance. He previously served as Managing Director at Miraki Innovation, a $175 million life sciences venture fund spun out of Massachusetts General Hospital, where he launched and scaled multiple high-impact health technology ventures. He also co-founded Tufts Health Ventures, a $250 million corporate VC fund at Tufts Health Plan, led by Jim Roosevelt III, and currently serves as Venture Partner at C10 Labs, an AI-first venture fund spun out of MIT. His track record includes landmark transactions such as Iora Health (acquired for $2.1 billion), SSI Innovations (IPO, $1.3 billion), and BOA Biomedical, out-licensed from the Wyss Institute at Harvard University.

Dvor joins BPGbio at a pivotal inflection point as the company nears commercialization of its clinically advanced programs and AI-validated assets. BPGbio’s NAi® Interrogative Biology® platform, built on one of the world’s largest clinically annotated biobanks and powered by causal AI running on the Frontier supercomputer, has discovered more than 250 novel drug targets across 15 AI-driven disease models, with approximately 50 of those targets experimentally validated across oncology, neurology, and rare disease.

The company recently completed enrollment in its Phase 2b glioblastoma (GBM) trial and is advancing plans for a registrational study in Primary CoQ10 Deficiency (PCQD), a rare pediatric mitochondrial disorder. Combined with a growing preclinical portfolio in E2-based targeted protein degradation and partnerships with leading institutions including Oxford University, Stanford University, the U.S. Department of Defense and Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, amongst 60 others, BPGbio stands as one of the most asset-rich biopharma uniquely positioned to unlock significant value through near-term partnerships and market expansion.

“John’s appointment comes at a most pivotal time as BPGbio advances a mature portfolio that is scientifically differentiated, clinically validated, and commercially poised,” said Niven R. Narain, Ph.D., President and CEO of BPGbio. “His track record in building, financing, and creating successful exits for innovative health companies will be instrumental as we unlock the full potential of our NAi platform and clinical assets through partnerships, licensing, and global growth initiatives.”

“BPGbio’s biology-first approach to AI drug development, combined with its late-stage clinical programs and causal discovery engine, makes it one of the most compelling opportunities in the sector,” said John Dvor. “The pharmaceutical industry invests on average $6 billion per new drug, which is not sustainable. Patients need better access to life-saving therapeutics, and investors need better ROI. With target validation rate at 77% which is far higher than industry standard, BPGbio’s model directly addresses both challenges—improving efficiency, reducing risk, and delivering biologically validated targets ready for translation.”

“The company is asset-rich, platform-strong, and strategically positioned for global value creation,” Dvor added. “I’m excited to help chart its next phase of expansion and commercialization.”

Dvor previously held senior executive roles at miR Scientific, Pluri Biotech, and ReMed Life Sciences, and advised several global family offices including the Aga Khan Foundation, Millhouse Capital, and Helge Capital. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, he served in the White House Military Office during the Clinton and Bush Administrations and earned Presidential Service Badge #17996. He holds an A.B. from Harvard University.

Media contact: Media@BPGbio.com

About BPGbio

BPGbio is a leading biology-first AI-powered clinical stage biopharma focused on mitochondrial biology and protein homeostasis. The company has a deep pipeline of AI-developed therapeutics spanning oncology, rare disease and neurology, including several in late-stage clinical trials. BPGbio’s novel approach is underpinned by NAi, its proprietary Interrogative Biology Platform, protected by over 500 US and international patents; one of the world’s largest clinically annotated non-governmental biobanks with longitudinal samples; and exclusive access to the most powerful supercomputer in the world. With these tools, BPGbio is redefining how patient biology can be modeled using bespoke Bayesian AI specifically designed for solving large-scale biology challenges. Headquartered in greater Boston, the company is at the forefront of a new era in medicine, combining biology, multi-modal data, and AI to transform the way we understand, diagnose, and treat disease. For more information, visit www.bpgbio.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a1dd6f8-d0b9-4041-a662-98ec0d8d5a61