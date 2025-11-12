Kiewit Corporation and Bruce Grewcock establish endowed chair to lead construction engineering at Colorado School of Mines

GOLDEN, Colo., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado School of Mines has received a $4.3 million gift from Kiewit Corporation and Bruce Grewcock ’76, Mines Board of Trustees chair and chairman of Kiewit Corporation, to establish the Kiewit Corporation Endowed Chair in Construction Engineering. This investment will accelerate the growth and national stature of Mines’ new Construction Engineering program, equipping future engineers to lead the design, management and construction of the nation’s most complex infrastructure projects.

The endowed chair will provide visionary academic and industry leadership for the Construction Engineering program, guiding its teaching, research and outreach efforts to benefit the entire construction sector. The chair will collaborate with a broad network of companies to ensure the curriculum and research reflect the needs of a rapidly evolving industry, developing the workforce and innovations that serve all construction partners.

“This investment is exactly what we need at this time to accelerate the growth of our new construction engineering program,” said Paul C. Johnson, president of Colorado School of Mines. “We want it to quickly become one of the premier construction engineering programs in the world – known for its engagement with industry, its distinctive graduates and its contributions to the evolution of and impact of the construction industry. The new Kiewit Chair will attract the experienced and visionary thought leader we need to ensure our program attracts top students and is aligned with the current and future needs of the construction industry.”

Kiewit’s support establishes funding to attract and retain an accomplished faculty leader. The Kiewit Chair will be an educator and connector, bridging classroom learning with real-world application and engaging companies across the construction ecosystem.

“Kiewit and I are excited to provide this support to help Colorado School of Mines continue to guide and teach outstanding engineers who are prepared to make an immediate yet lasting impact in the construction industry,” said Grewcock. “Our industry is evolving rapidly, requiring new skills and pragmatic, real-world experience from those looking to build the world’s future infrastructure and energy projects. This program will play a notable part in helping Mines deliver on its goal to educate and equip the best engineering talent for the next phase of their lives.”

Building the future of Construction Engineering

Launched in Fall 2023, Mines’ Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering responds to unprecedented national demand for skilled engineers who can build the next generation of resilient infrastructure. Construction-related jobs are projected to grow 8 percent annually through 2031, fueled by major investments like the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The Mines program blends the rigor of civil engineering with hands-on experience in project management, cost estimation, scheduling, design and leadership. Students learn to apply advanced technologies such as robotics, AI and laser scanning to improve safety, sustainability and efficiency on job sites.

Construction industry interest in Mines talent is already strong, so much so that the university recently added an extra day to its popular Career Days to accommodate additional construction firms.

A Call to Build Together

The Kiewit Corporation Endowed Chair in Construction Engineering marks a major milestone in Mines’ plan to become the national leader in construction engineering education and research. The university invites additional partners to join in advancing this mission through investments that expand faculty, scholarships, research and industry collaboration.

