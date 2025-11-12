Vosyn, the human-centered AI company announces Global AI Priorities, Impact & Investment Roadshow Across Asia and the Middle East featuring localized impact reports to promote responsible AI adoption and access capital

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vosyn is redefining how meaning travels across languages and cultures, today announcing its Global AI and Impact Roadshow, a multi-country initiative connecting investors, policymakers, and innovators across Singapore, Dubai, Japan, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

The roadshow marks a major strategic phase in Vosyn’s international growth—linking product readiness, new investment channels, and regional AI impact into one expansion effort.

A Global Expansion Rooted in Meaning and Access

Featuring closed-door investor briefings, and presenting country-specific AI Impact & Priorities Alignment Reports, mapping each market’s potential for AI adoption.

Country specific activities include:

1) Attendance at FinTech Festival, /Function1, World Tech Summit and Vietnam Tech Fest.

2) Investor meetings

3) Formal presentations of ‘AI Priorities and Impact Reports’ in Dubai, Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam.





“Our goal isn’t just to translate language—it’s to break language barriers while preserving intent, emotion, and trust. This tour is about demonstrating how ethical AI can strengthen connection and experiences,” said Brian Armstrong, CEO of Vosyn.

The Technology Powering Vosyn

Vosyn’s proprietary platform and LLM blends neural voice modeling, emotional tone recognition, and cultural context mapping to recreate speech that feels authentic in any language in real time.

Unlike traditional AI dubbing tools that substitute words, Vosyn reconstructs vocal meaning—capturing tone, rhythm, and sentiment so communication sounds natural, not automated.

This distinction positions Vosyn as a category-defining player in what analysts are calling the “era of contextual AI,” where accuracy alone is no longer enough—authenticity matters.

Strategic Partners and Research Alignment

Vosyn’s work is advancing in collaboration with support from three of the magnificent seven, strengthening Vosyn’s global infrastructure and technology developments while supporting responsible AI development.

These relationships strengthen the company’s technical backbone as it scales to new markets and prepares to open its platform to global users.

Investor Expansion

Vosyn is preparing a structured expansion phase that is currently open to global accredited and institutional investors.

This global approach reflects Vosyn’s broader capital strategy—uniting institutional depth with community alignment—to ensure that access to transformative AI remains both responsible and inclusive.

“We’re building the connective layer of the new internet—where ideas move freely, but cultural identity remains intact,” added Andil Houlder, President of Vosyn. “This roadshow is how we align global partners, investors, and communities around that vision.”

Journalists/Investors

Interested in Vosyn, the roadshow or receiving access to Vosyn’s regional AI Impact & Readiness Reports:

press@vosyn.ai

Vosyn is the multilingual bridge of the internet—developing human-centered AI technologies that capture tone, intent, and cultural nuance before words are translated.

Vosyn goes beyond translation toward authentic localization, ensuring communication feels human. Vosyn is focused on advancing ethical and emotionally intelligent technologies that power the next era of global communication, restoring connection and understanding in a disconnected world.