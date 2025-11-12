CarMax Shareholder Alert By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Substantial Losses of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against CarMax, Inc. - KMX

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with substantial losses that they have until January 2, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s securities between June 20, 2025 and November 5, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of CarMax and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-kmx/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 2, 2026.

About the Lawsuit

CarMax and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On September 25, 2025, the Company announced its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 financial results, disclosing among other things, that retail unit sales had decreased 5.4%, comparable store unit sales had decreased 6.3%, wholesale units had decreased 2.2%, and that net earnings per diluted share of $0.64 compared to $0.85 a year ago.

On this news, the price of CarMax’s shares fell $11.5 per share, or 20.07%, to close at $45.60 per share on September 25, 2025.

The case is Cap v. CarMax, Inc., No. 25-cv-03602.

