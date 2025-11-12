Eightfold AI Expands in India with New Bangalore Office

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eightfold AI announced the opening of a new 22,000-square-foot office in Bangalore to support the company's growth plan and its ongoing commitment to building a world-class AI development center in India.

Eightfold India has grown to nearly 300 team members across its Bangalore and Noida locations, with dozens of new positions slated to fill in the near future. This significant growth is built on Eightfold’s success in pioneering AI for talent departments worldwide, while earning the trust of over 150 Fortune 500 companies across 19 countries.

“India’s history of technology leadership convinced us early that a significant share of Eightfold would be built here,” said Ashutosh Garg, Co-Founder and CEO of Eightfold AI. “This Bangalore office expansion is the proof-point: it plants Eightfold at the epicenter of world-class talent while accelerating our mission to solve global workforce challenges with agent-scale AI.”

Garg is recognized as one of the world’s foremost experts in AI. He was honored by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) with a Distinguished Alumni Award, as reported in The Indian Eye , and was recognized by the U.S. State Department for being one of only 10 immigrants who founded two $1B+ companies. Eightfold Co-founder and CTO Varun Kacholia is a top IIT graduate and a global leader in ranking, search, AI, and ML. Before joining Eightfold, Kacholia held senior engineering positions on strategic initiatives at Facebook (news feed) and Google (YouTube, AI personalization engine).

Eightfold Disrupted the HR Technology Landscape By Helping Companies Fully Harness Human Potential Through AI

After many years of success building AI technologies for market-leading companies, Garg and Kacholia came together in 2016 seeking entrepreneurial opportunities in the enterprise AI space. The co-founders recognized that the legacy HR software category was ripe for disruption, despite being a well-established market valued at over $20 billion. Customer satisfaction with the software was low, and feature development had stagnated for years as incumbent vendors struggled with cloud migration.

“We knew the nature of work was changing faster than Global 2000 HR departments and legacy HR software could adapt,” said Kacholia. “The traditional ‘job’ is a constraining relic of the industrial age, and companies must organize themselves around a dynamic, skills-based workforce or else face obsolescence. The only way companies will manage talent through this transition is with an AI platform.”

The Eightfold alternative to legacy, single-tenant database HR software with add-on AI features is an entirely re-envisioned native-AI architecture. Trained on billions of global career paths that help companies understand their talent, Eightfold can predict a customer’s future needs, and help them make high-stakes decisions. With this fully auditable and explainable AI foundation, only Eightfold can deploy autonomous agents that work alongside talent professionals, operating at internet scale to manage human resources more effectively than ever before. The company is a pioneer of Responsible AI , operates its own ethics council and participates in the AI Workforce Consortium with seven global technology leaders.

Now Hiring in Bangalore and Noida

Many roles are open for Eightfold’s India locations that are listed on the careers site .

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold AI doesn't just organize data — we understand people. As pioneers of the world’s most innovative AI-native Agentic Talent Platform, we combine enterprise data, market insights, and user interactions to create a complete picture of talent across the entire employment life cycle, providing an end-to-end experience that includes hiring, development, and retention. A third of our customers are from Fortune 500 companies and have relied on us to move faster and more strategically than the competition. Our platform is guiding our customers through the greatest work acceleration in history by unlocking the power of people and showing them how partnering with AI can unleash unlimited potential. Learn more at eightfold.ai .

