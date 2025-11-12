Vanke Jinyu Huafu: A Landmark Collaboration Between Tangshan Most Elite Real Estate and China Vanke Co., Ltd.

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two of China’s most respected real estate developers — Tangshan Most Elite Real Estate Co., Ltd., led by Mr. Tony Tandijono, and China Vanke Co., Ltd. — have joined forces to deliver one of Tangshan’s most distinguished residential projects, Vanke Jinyu Huafu.





Strategically located in the Fengrun District of Tangshan City, Vanke Jinyu Huafu represents a milestone in modern urban living. The development spans over 50,000 square metres of land, with a total construction area of 170,198.85 square metres, showcasing 10 luxury residential towers. Each tower features a diamond-shaped base design and south-facing orientation, maximising natural light and offering panoramic city views.

At the heart of the development lies a private landscaped garden, creating a serene green oasis that provides residents with an unparalleled sense of peace and privacy amidst the vibrant urban setting.

An Overwhelming Market Response

The project’s debut met with remarkable enthusiasm from the market. Upon the opening of sales in September 2018, 60% of the units were sold within two months. By September 2019, sales reached 90%, culminating in a complete sell-out by August 2020. This strong demand reflects not only the project’s architectural and design excellence but also the deep trust and confidence buyers place in both developers.

A Benchmark for Quality and Collaboration

Vanke Jinyu Huafu exemplifies the shared commitment of Tangshan Most Elite Real Estate and China Vanke to create developments that transcend mere commercial value. The project stands as a statement of quality, innovation, and enduring community design, setting a new benchmark for luxury residential living in Tangshan.

“Vanke Jinyu Huafu represents what’s possible when two visionary companies align — where thoughtful design meets lasting value,” said Mr. Tony Tandijono, Chairman of Tangshan Most Elite Real Estate Co., Ltd.

With its blend of architectural sophistication, environmental consciousness, and modern comfort, Vanke Jinyu Huafu reaffirms the continued evolution of China’s real estate landscape — where collaboration drives excellence.



