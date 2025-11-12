Seoul National University Hospital Showcases Korea’s Next-Generation Medical Technologies at MEDICA 2025

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul National University Hospital (SNUH) is set to lead Korea’s participation at MEDICA 2025, the world’s largest medical trade fair, taking place this November in Düsseldorf, Germany.

In collaboration with three pioneering Korean companies — MICROT Inc., Emocog Inc., and Connecteve Co., Ltd. — SNUH will present a range of next-generation medical innovations that reflect Korea’s growing leadership in global healthcare technology.

This joint participation underscores Korea’s commitment to advancing medical excellence through smart ophthalmic devices, digital dementia solutions, and AI-powered diagnostic systems.

MICROT Inc.

MICROT develops innovative ophthalmic technologies designed to improve the safety and effectiveness of glaucoma treatment. Its next-generation A-stream Glaucoma Shunt provides stable intraocular pressure (IOP) control through simplified surgical procedures with minimal hypotony risk. Demonstrating a six-month success rate of 93.9%, the device is redefining the global standard for glaucoma care.

https://kr.microtinc.com/en/index.php

Emocog Inc.

Emocog is a bio-digital healthcare company dedicated to transforming the entire dementia care continuum — from prevention and diagnosis to treatment. By leveraging digital transformation, the company aims to overcome the limitations of traditional dementia management, helping individuals maintain cognitive health and independent living for longer.

https://www.emocog.com/en

Connecteve Co., Ltd.

Connecteve specializes in AI-driven musculoskeletal diagnostic solutions that enhance precision and efficiency in clinical practice. Its proprietary AI systems assist healthcare professionals in making accurate diagnostic decisions and optimizing musculoskeletal care workflows within hospitals and clinics.

https://connecteve.com/

The joint showcase at MEDICA 2025 will serve as a platform to highlight Korea’s excellence in medical technology and foster international collaboration across the global healthcare sector.

Visitors can meet the Korean delegation at Hall 9, Booth B29, Messe Düsseldorf Exhibition Center.

Contact: jhl@snuh.org / +82-2-2072-0277

Seoul National University Hospital

This initiative was supported by the Bio & Medical Technology Development Program (Global Entrepreneurship Support for Start-up driven by SNUH Consilience Platform, GREAT), funded by the Korean government (MSIT) through the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF). (Project No. RS-2024-00508402)

Or

Amy Kim

Medical PR Agency, InterAd Korea

Email: contact@interad.com