SGS Switzerland Supports CT UAV in Strengthening Aerospace Quality Standards Across Its 5 Plants and Headquarter

CT UAV has collaborated with SGS - Switzerland - the world’s leading organization in testing, inspection, and certification - to implement the AS9100D and ISO 9001 quality management standards across its headquarter and 5 manufacturing facilities.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CT UAV (a member of CT Group) is collaborating with SGS (Société Générale de Surveillance) from Switzerland to establish and apply international aerospace quality standards AS9100D and ISO 9001 throughout its entire operational system - including headquarter, production chains, research centers, and product manufacturing processes.





Signing Ceremony between CT UAV, SGS, and SBA for the Implementation of AS9100D and ISO 9001 Standards

SGS is the world’s leading organization in testing, inspection, and certification, widely recognized as the “guardian” of global quality, with over 145 years of experience, SGS operates in over 140 countries, managing more than 2,600 offices and laboratories with a workforce exceeding 98,000 professionals. In 2024, the group recorded a revenue of 6.79 billion Swiss francs (approximately 8.43 billion USD) and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. As a global leader in quality assurance, SGS is a trusted partner of thousands of corporations in the aerospace, energy, and high-tech industries.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Nam Tran, Regional Director of Business Assurance Solutions, SGS Indonesia & Vietnam, shared: “AS9100D is a highly rigorous standard that demands consistency in management and personnel at a global level. We greatly appreciate CT UAV’s commitment to international standardization and its pursuit of sustainable values.”

AS9100D is a quality management system standard developed by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) and recognized globally. It requires stringent risk control, material traceability, supply chain monitoring, and product safety assurance at the highest level. However, the true value of AS9100D is only affirmed when it is assessed and certified by SGS, the world’s most prestigious and trusted certification authority.

ISO 9001 is an international standard for quality management systems, applicable to all types of organizations. The certification requires enterprises to establish standardized processes, ensure quality control, evaluate management effectiveness, and pursue continuous improvement. For CT UAV, ISO 9001 not only strengthens its quality management foundation but also serves as a prerequisite for implementing the AS9100D aerospace standard - ensuring that all processes, from research and design to manufacturing, are transparent, efficient, and compliant with international requirements.

Under the guidance of SGS, CT UAV is standardizing its entire system with international aerospace standards, ensuring rigorous quality control and global credibility. With certification from SGS, the company will not only meet global benchmarks but also gain recognition within the international supply chain network. According to SGS, CT UAV is poised to become Vietnam’s first UAV enterprise to achieve AS9100D certification across its full production system. The process is expected to be completed within 6 - 12 months, setting a benchmark for Vietnamese enterprises to adopt world-class aerospace quality management systems.

CT UAV is headquartered at 20 Truong Dinh Street, District 3 (former), Ho Chi Minh City, and operates 5 UAV manufacturing facilities within the CT High-Tech R&D Center in Thuan An City (along DT743 Boulevard, near Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City). These facilities were established to meet the rapidly growing global demand for UAVs. CT UAV is preparing to invest in the ASEAN Super Head Quarter in Hung Thuan Commune, Tay Ninh Province – a world-class UAV Technology Complex comparable to the world’s foremost technology centers.





The CT UAV Next-Generation Aerospace Advanced Composite Plant





Multi-application UAV manufacturing plant, heavy-duty transport UAV manufacturing plant, UAV battery manufacturing plant, UAV engine manufacturing plant (from left to right).

According to experts from SGS Vietnam, achieving the AS9100D certification requires CT UAV to meet a wide range of highly stringent technical and management requirements, including risk management throughout the product life cycle, engineering change control, material traceability, flight safety assurance, and first article inspection. ISO 9001 serves as the foundation for standardizing these processes, ensuring that CT UAV’s overall quality management system operates effectively, transparently, and with continuous improvement.

Looking ahead, CT UAV aims to integrate AS9100D, ISO 9001, and ESG standards to develop a green, energy-efficient, and sustainable manufacturing model. System standardization is expected to boost productivity by 25%, reduce errors by over 30%, lower operating costs, and enhance safety - key factors for entering international markets such as the United States, Europe, and Japan.

With the support of SGS, the dedication of the CT UAV team, and the backing of CT Group, achieving AS9100D and ISO 9001 certifications marks a historic milestone, making CT UAV the first Vietnamese UAV enterprise to meet international aerospace standards and set the foundation for Vietnam’s UAV manufacturing benchmark.

