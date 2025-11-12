Juniper Research Unveils the Top 10 Trends Set to Shape Fintech & Payments in 2026

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global tech strategists Juniper Research today unveiled their Top 10 Fintech & Payments Trends 2026 - a definitive look at the technologies and market shifts set to reshape financial services over the next 12 months.

Now available to download, the whitepaper outlines how 2026 will mark a turning point for fintech and payments, as stablecoins, agentic AI, digital identity, and next-generation fraud prevention begin reshaping the fundamentals of how money moves.

The 10 trends are:

Stablecoins to Rival Existing Interbank Settlement Layer Agentic Commerce to Reshape B2B & Consumer Purchasing EUDI Wallet to Redefine Digital Identity in Europe Tokenised Assets Will Enter the Mainstream GenAI to Transform Banking Flexible Credentials Will Drive Payment Card Renaissance AI Fraud Prevention Investment to Rise Amid Deepfake Threats Pay by Bank to Scale in the UK Via Commercial VRPs No-code AML Adoption to Extend Beyond Banks Virtual Cards Will Take Off Within Travel Payments

“This year’s trends highlight a financial ecosystem entering a new phase - one defined not just by digitisation, but by intelligence, programmability, and automation,” said Nick Maynard, VP of Fintech Market Research at Juniper Research. “From stablecoins in settlement to agentic AI in commerce, financial institutions will need to rethink how they operate, compete, and protect their customers in an environment moving faster than traditional systems were ever built to handle.”

The Top 10 Fintech & Payments Trends 2026 was developed through an extensive review of global markets, regulatory developments, and emerging technologies. Juniper Research’s senior analysts evaluated each trend’s likely impact on financial infrastructure, consumer behaviour, and industry investment, before ranking them by their potential to reshape business models in 2026.

By distilling months of analysis into a concise, accessible guide, the report is designed to support strategic planning across banking, payments, digital identity, and anti-fraud; helping industry leaders focus on the opportunities that matter.

