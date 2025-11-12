JLT Mobile Computers Showcases Rugged Solutions Driving Terminal Automation at TOC Asia

Image available: pr@jltmobile.com

Focus on End-to-End Port Efficiency through Partnerships, Navis-Ready Hardware, and Real-Time Fleet Optimization Software.

Växjö, Sweden,11 November 2025 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading provider of high-reliability computing solutions for demanding environments, will be participating at TOC Asia 2025 (November 25-26 in Singapore) alongside Visy, a trailblazer in optical character recognition (OCR) and AI-powered vision technologies. JLT will showcase its most recent models of rugged computing hardware and software designed to maximize operational uptime across all container handling equipment.

JLT’s rugged VMTs are trusted to perform thousands of mission-critical tasks daily, playing a vital role in operational efficiency. For instance, Visy’s user application software runs seamlessly on JLT devices, enabling operators to maintain workflow precision and improve productivity. Equally driver kiosks in the Gate Operating System relies on the JLT hardware on a daily basis.

Comprehensive Solutions for the Modern Port

JLT Mobile Computers will present the JLT6015 — the industry’s first 15-inch full HD widescreen rugged terminal. Engineered specifically for container terminal operations, the JLT6015 delivers continuous 24/7 performance, exceptional screen visibility, and uncompromising reliability in the harshest environments. These high-performance systems enable operators to maintain peak productivity, streamline workflows, and maximize TEU throughput across terminal operations.

Also featured at TOC Asia will be the VERSO Series, which is Navis Ready validated for Kaleris N4 TOS. This critical validation ensures seamless integration, zero-risk deployment, and long-term investment protection, addressing key challenges faced by terminal operators: integration complexity, environmental downtime, and future scalability.

JLT will present its latest software innovation, JLT Insight, a solution for real-time location tracking of container handling equipment. JLT Insight enhances fleet utilization and operational transparency. A new screen blanking feature will also be presented, designed to improve safety and compliance during equipment operation.

“Delivering the hardware backbone that makes 24/7 operational efficiency and seamless automation a reality for terminals worldwide is our mission,” says Peter Lundgren, Business development Manager Ports and Container terminals, JLT Mobile Computers. The solutions we are bringing to TOC Asia—from our rugged hardware to the new JLT Insight software—are engineered to meet and exceed the unique demands of modern container handling.”

Visit us at TOC Asia

Discover the new JLT6015, explore VERSO Series and JLT’s rugged vehicle-mount computers at TOC Asia at Visy’s stand C16. Peter Lundgren, Business Development Manager Ports and Container Terminals, will be on site to demonstrate.

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, and the company’s products, services and solutions, visit jltmobile.com/ports Financial information is available on JLT's investor page.

