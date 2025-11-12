Pio Unveils Foundire at the 8th CIIE — an AI Recruiting Platform for Global Hiring

SHANGHAI, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) was successfully held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. As a global leader in recruitment and payroll management, pio made a prominent appearance in the Trade in Services Exhibition Area, drawing strong attention from the HR technology community. Through a series of product launches, showcases, and keynote sessions, pio presented its latest innovations in AI-powered recruiting, payroll, and cross-border employment compliance. pio underscored its leading role in global HR services and its commitment to technological innovation and forward-looking strategy, helping Chinese enterprises achieve more efficient global employment and talent management.





During CIIE, pio officially unveiled Foundire, its next-generation AI recruiting platform. Foundire transforms AI into a strategic talent decision engine, turning recruitment from a routine process into a competitive advantage. By connecting every stage — Resume → Screening → Interview → Review → Offer → Background Check — into a unified, visualized workflow, the platform reduces waiting time and communication costs, significantly boosting the efficiency and accuracy of cross-border recruitment. With these capabilities, Foundire empowers enterprises to identify top candidates faster and make smarter, data-driven hiring decisions.





“Foundire is not only a breakthrough in intelligent recruiting, but also a key milestone in our global employment strategy. Working seamlessly with Pio’s existing services — including Employer of Record (EOR), Contractor, Global Work Visa, and Payroll — it delivers an all-in-one solution that covers recruitment, onboarding, compliance, and payroll. This synergy empowers Chinese enterprises to expand internationally with greater confidence, efficiency, and compliance,” said pio CEO Tan Lin .





Beyond showcasing its product innovation, pio also joined hands with several renowned ecosystem partners, including Hong Kong Science Park, PayPal, DP Technology, and YiYan Technology, to host multiple online and offline events. These activities focused on technological innovation, challenges, and opportunities for Chinese enterprises going global, attracting thousands of guests from government and business circles. pio’s booth and events became one of the hottest topics during this year’s CIIE.

On November 6, pio CEO Tan Lan was invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the “High-Quality Talent Exchange Platform” and delivered a keynote speech titled “Trends in the Global Cross-Border Talent Market.” Tan offered an in-depth analysis of how AI is reshaping cross-border recruitment and global employment models. He emphasized that by leveraging intelligent tools, enterprises can achieve more efficient and compliant global management, shifting the core competitiveness of HR from process execution to data-driven insights and human–AI collaboration. Tan also shared pio’s practical experience in technology and compliance, underscoring the importance of combining “Technology + Localized Services” to ensure compliant and efficient overseas employment for enterprises expanding internationally.





On November 8, pio Partner Bei Zhang participated in the 2025 Shanghai Hongqiao Human Resources Service Development Conference and joined a panel discussion titled “Empowering the Internationalization of Chinese Enterprises through the Human Resources Service Industry.” The conference brought together distinguished representatives from government, academia, and business, including Jiaying Yang, Party Secretary and Director of the Shanghai Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, and Fuan Kong, Party Secretary of the Hongqiao International Central Business District Administration. Bei and other panelists discussed the opportunities and challenges facing Chinese enterprises in their global expansion, offering forward-looking insights and practical perspectives to support the high-quality development of the HR service industry.

At this year’s CIIE, pio not only showcased its latest technological breakthroughs, but also further strengthened its position as an industry leader in global human resources services. Looking ahead, pio will continue to expand its presence through owned entities in more than 20 countries and a service network spanning over 150 regions worldwide. The company is committed to driving the development of global HR services through technological innovation and providing stronger support for the steady global expansion of Chinese enterprises.

About pio

pio is a global recruitment and payroll platform committed to driving innovation in global employment through technology. By seamlessly integrating AI and data intelligence, pio delivers comprehensive, end-to-end solutions across cross-border recruitment, payroll, and compliance management.

Its services include AI-powered interview tools, Employer of Record (EOR), Contractor, Global Work Visa, and Payroll solutions, enabling enterprises to expand internationally, stay compliant, and connect with top talent worldwide.

