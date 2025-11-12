New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Progress Update: Phase 6 Accelerates and Funding Tops Over $18.6 Million

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The last few weeks have been filled with quiet but steady excitement in the DeFi crypto space. While many well-known tokens struggle to break key resistance levels, one new crypto project continues to gain traction at an impressive pace. Investors tracking early-stage opportunities are now watching Mutuum Finance (MUTM) closely as activity around the project intensifies and momentum builds ahead of major development milestones.





Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol focused on transparency, automation and predictable yield mechanics. The platform aims to serve both lenders and borrowers by offering a system powered by smart contracts, where users can put assets to work or unlock liquidity without giving up ownership.

The project has already drawn a large and active community. Mutuum Finance has raised over $18.6M, attracting 17,900 holders during its growth phase. Community presence across social channels and regular engagement through updates has helped sustain long-term interest as the roadmap moves forward. With continued progress and a strong development cycle, many believe MUTM could emerge as one of the top crypto tokens to watch going into 2026.

Token Price, Current Stage and Growth Journey

The ongoing presale is currently in Phase 6, and the allocation has already accelerated past 86%. The MUTM token is priced at $0.035 at this stage. The presale originally began in early 2025, starting at $0.01. Since then, the price has risen 250%, which highlights growing confidence in the project’s future.

A key feature that keeps the community active is the 24-hour leaderboard, which rewards the top daily contributor with $500 worth of MUTM. This creates a competitive environment, encourages steady participation, and keeps momentum high day after day.





Token Supply, Distribution and Accessibility

Mutuum Finance has a total supply of 4 billion MUTM tokens, and 45.5% of that supply is dedicated to the presale. This equals roughly 1.82 billion tokens available for early participants. So far, over 796 million tokens have already been purchased, a strong indicator of demand during this stage of the launch.

The project also introduced a major update that improved accessibility: users can now purchase MUTM directly using card payments, with no purchase limits. This has helped boost participation from both retail buyers and larger contributors. It has also made the presale more inclusive, which is rare in early DeFi stages where payment options are often limited.

V1 Launch and Upcoming Development Phases

The biggest source of anticipation around Mutuum Finance is its upcoming product release. According to the official announcement posted on X , Mutuum Finance confirmed that V1 of its lending protocol will launch on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This early version includes the Liquidity Pool, mtTokens, Debt Tokens and the Liquidator Bot. Initial supported assets will be ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing and collateral.

This milestone marks a shift from planning into real execution. Investors often look for projects that move quickly through development, and Mutuum Finance has maintained a consistent roadmap progression. Phase 2 of its development focuses on building out the platform’s backend architecture, refining the front-end, improving analytics tools and running continuous audits. These steps help position MUTM as a serious contender in the DeFi crypto landscape.

The combination of rapid presale movement, a defined launch window for V1 and clear technical milestones creates a sense of urgency among the community. As Phase 6 pushes toward full allocation and funding continues to rise, many investors view this timing as a critical moment—especially within a token still priced under $0.05.

Final Outlook

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has begun to stand out among top crypto opportunities thanks to its structured growth, transparent communication and early-stage utility. With strong fundraising, an expanding holder base, an accelerating presale, and a testnet launch approaching, momentum is building faster than before. As Phase 6 edges closer to completion, attention continues to shift toward how quickly the project will move into the final stages of development.

With clear progress and consistent updates, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as one of the most compelling early-stage new crypto tokens heading into the final months of 2025.