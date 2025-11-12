2025 Shanghai Award thematic session held in Bogota

BOGOTA, Colombia, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 1, focusing on building a sustainable urban future for all, the side event of the 2025 Global Observance of World Cities Day and the thematic session of the Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities (Shanghai Award) was held in Bogota, the capital of Colombia.

Approximately 100 participants, including representatives from the Chinese government, UN-Habitat, winning cities, invited cities, experts and scholars, attended the event.

Gu Honghui, government counselor representing the mayor of Shanghai, said in his opening remark that World Cities Day and the Shanghai Award could serve as platform to encourage global thinking with local action.

He emphasized the need to jointly address severe challenges such as climate crises, environmental protection, and regional security, and to realize the common vision of "Better City, Better Life."

The five cities that won the 3rd cycle of the Shanghai Award this year are Bogota, Colombia; Algiers, Algeria; Incheon, South Korea; Medina, Saudi Arabia; and Espoo, Finland.

Representatives of the five winning cities expressed sincere gratitude to the organizers. Centering on the core themes of this year's award, including quality and secure housing for diversified needs, youth leading vibrant communities, innovative development for urban prosperity, and low-carbon and climate resilient urban development, they shared their innovative practices and successful experiences in urban governance.

The Shanghai Award was jointly established by UN-Habitat and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government in 2022. It aims to recognize cities that have made significant progress in sustainable development recently, so as to implement the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the New Urban Agenda, and advance the global sustainable development process.

This marks the first time the Shanghai Award thematic session has been held overseas. Participating experts agreed that the cases of this year's winning cities fully demonstrate that the people-centered development concept is the key to solving global urban challenges.

These cities have contributed wisdom and strength to building a more equitable, inclusive, and sustainable urban future, as the Shanghai Award is increasingly becoming an important platform for cities all over the world to share best practices and collaborate on sustainable development.

Source: The Side Event of the 2025 Global Observance of World Cities Day