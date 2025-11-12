2025 "China Nanjing Week" in Germany: Multi-City Linkage Builds New Cooperation

NANJING, China, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A core event of the 2025 "China Nanjing Week" Germany series - the "Cultural Heritage Protection & Tourism Innovation Forum" - was held in Leipzig, the "City of Music," on Nov. 7 local time. Organized by the Nanjing Week Organizing Committee, it marks the 37th anniversary of Nanjing-Leipzig sisterhood, boosting in-depth interaction between the two cultural cities.

With the theme "Common Heritage, Common World," the forum gathered 70 representatives from local governments, cultural institutions, and creative industries from both China and Germany to discuss practices in heritage preservation. The concurrent "Nanjing Ming City Wall & Leipzig Historic Buildings" exhibition, via exhibits, images and comparative displays, showed the wisdom of preserving ancient cities in both the East and the West. It will move to Leipzig University for a one-week extension, further broadening its cultural outreach.

On Nov. 5, the "China Nanjing Week" launched the "Shaping Future Cities" Dialogue-Connecting Hubs of Innovation: Nanjing-Munich in Munich, where 70 representatives from enterprises and governments from China and Germany reached consensuses on industrial innovation and low-carbon economy. Relevant activities in Dietfurt will be held in the coming months.

Nanjing has long-standing ties with Germany: the International Safety Zone established by John Rabe and his "Diary of John Rabe" remain the lasting symbols of peace between the two nations. This friendship drives an all-round cooperation - in March, the Nanjing-Stuttgart Economic Forum led to 14 signed deals (advanced manufacturing, finance, art); the "German Enterprises in Nanjing" event in May brought 15 new digital/trade projects. Now 309 German projects (Phoenix Contact, BSH, Siemens) have been established in Nanjing, with a total investment of 2.2 billion USD and an annual revenue of 44 billion yuan. During the "China Nanjing Week," both sides proposed cooperation prospects in ecology, industry, and digital technology.

With "phased linkage, multi-integration," the 2025 "China Nanjing Week" builds a platform for China-Germany economic and cultural exchanges. This cross-border event spreads Nanjing's warmth to Germany, uses culture to extend cooperation from industrial collaboration to mutual learning of civilizations, injecting lasting vitality into the " Chinese culture goes global" strategy.

Source: Nanjing Week Organizing Committee