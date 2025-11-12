Medianet named Communications, Research and Measurement Organisation of the Year at the 2025 Global AMEC Awards

SYDNEY, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medianet has been named the Global Gold Winner for AMEC Communications, Research and Measurement Team of the Year (Organisation – Mid-Sized) at the 2025 AMEC Global Communication Effectiveness Awards — recognising outstanding excellence in media intelligence, technology, and communication measurement.

The recognition was awarded for Medianet’s approach to media intelligence, fully integrating outreach, monitoring and insights into one ecosystem and enabling communicators to reach newsrooms, monitor mentions and measure the real impact of their work in real time.

Medianet also received Bronze for Best Use of New Technology in Communications Measurement, in collaboration with Identrics, for the co-development of the REAL Impact Score — an AI-powered metric combining Reach, Engagement, Authority and Leverage to replace outdated measures like AVE with transparent, outcome-focused data.

“These awards are a tremendous recognition of the transformative journey Medianet has undertaken,” said Amrita Sidhu, Managing Director of Medianet. “They highlight the strength of our people, partners and technology — and our commitment to redefining how communicators measure real impact with clarity and credibility.”

About Medianet

Medianet is Australia’s leading media intelligence and communications platform, providing integrated solutions for media outreach, monitoring and insights that help organisations understand and amplify their impact.

About the AMEC Awards

The AMEC Global Communication Effectiveness Awards are the world’s premier showcase for excellence in media measurement, research and analytics. Hosted annually by the International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC), the awards recognise best practice and innovation in demonstrating the true impact of communication. Entries are judged by an international panel of experts against AMEC’s Barcelona Principles and Integrated Evaluation Framework, celebrating organisations that set global standards in data-driven insight, transparency and effectiveness.