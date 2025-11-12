CNH brands win 2026 Farm Machine of the Year Awards

Hanover, November 12, 2025

Case IH and New Holland, global agriculture brands of CNH (NYSE: CNH), have been recognized for their excellence at the 2026 Farm Machine of the Year awards.

This awards series is presented every two years during Agritechnica - the world’s premiere agricultural trade fair – in Hanover, Germany. They include 13 categories judged by a jury of trade magazine editors specialized in agricultural technology from leading German and international trade publications.

“We are honored to see our Case IH and New Holland brands recognized by the Farm Machine of the Year jury,” said Gerrit Marx, Chief Executive Officer at CNH. “As we showcased at our latest Tech Day here at Agritechnica, we continue to invest in crop cycle innovations that drive customer efficiency, profitability, and sustainability.”

OUR WINNERS

Case IH

The Case IH Optum® 440 took home the ‘Premium Tractor’ category win. This new model leads a line-up of new tractors that extend the Optum range into the 360–435 horsepower segment. They combine a long wheelbase with a compact design, making them suitable for everything from road transport to heavy fieldwork. They feature powerful 8.7-liter engines, a new 60-kph compatible high-speed continuously variable CVXDrive transmission, improved braking, and optional centralized tire inflation control. Built-in precision tech includes telematics, ISOBUS, TIM – where an implement can control the tractor – and the Case IH FieldOps™ digital platform for intelligent fleet and data management.

New Holland

The New Holland CX 8.90 PLMi won the “Combine Harvester” category. The model comes with advanced intelligence technology and connectivity. Our Connectivity Included feature enables real-time data transfer and monitoring via the FieldOps™ digital platform. The range benefits from improved GPS accuracy, and IntelliField™ tech, which enables real-time data sharing between machines, boosting efficiency for large-scale operations. These innovations simplify harvesting and enhance productivity for farmers.

The New Holland W170D Forage Power won the “Material Handling” category. This wheel loader is CNH’s first purpose-built machine for agriculture tasks such as silage clamping and biomass handling. With a 255 horsepower, 6.7-liter engine, it offers a significant power boost over the standard W170D.

The New Holland ForageCam™ won in the “Smart Farming & Robotics” category. This technology employs camera sensors and AI to tailor kernel processing for livestock feed, improving meat and milk nutrition. It uses a spout-mounted camera to continuously analyze crop flow images and detects kernel fragments to assess processing efficacy by assigning a Kernel Processing Score. This score is set by the farmer to tailor their desired processing quality depending on livestock type.

The system then makes active machine adjustments by automatically modifying processing parameters to achieve the desired forage quality. This continuous, in-cab monitoring and adjustment automation capability represents a significant step forward in this segment. The ForageCamTM was also recently awarded a Silver Agritechnica Innovation Awards win.

CONNECT WITH CNH @ AGRITECHNICA

Visit the CNH brands and Tech Area in Hall 3, Stand 03B21

Watch the replay from CNH’s 2025 Tech Day at: bit.ly/CNHtechday2025

Download media materials at: media.cnh.com





CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com

For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian Alex Ellis North America United Kingdom Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)758 106 1696

mediarelations@cnh.com

Attachments