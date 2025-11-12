Carbon Capture Materials Research Report 2025-2030: Development of Bio-Derived and Circular Carbon Capture Materials, Integration of Capture Systems With Utilization and Mineralization Technologies

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Capture Materials Market by Material, Process, Technique, End-Use Industry & Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The carbon capture materials market is projected to grow from USD 66.90 billion in 2025 to USD 99.09 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis - industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view of the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the carbon capture materials market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.





key factors accelerating the carbon capture materials market include stringent climate policies, rising corporate sustainability commitments, and technological advancements. Stringent government regulations compel industries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, driving demand for efficient carbon capture materials. Corporations aiming to meet net-zero targets increasingly prioritize sustainable materials and carbon reduction, boosting market adoption.

Additionally, ongoing innovation in bio-derived and circular carbon capture materials improves efficiency, reduces costs, and enhances environmental benefits, expanding use cases. These factors create favorable market conditions, attracting investments and supporting rapid growth across industries seeking to mitigate climate impact and comply with environmental mandates.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the carbon capture materials market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The key players in the carbon capture materials market include Ecolab, BASF, DOW, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD, Solvay, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Tosoh Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., and Zeochem.



Liquid solvents are the fastest-growing material segment of the carbon capture materials market in terms of value.



Liquid solvents, including amine-based and alkaline-based solutions, are the fastest-growing materials in the carbon capture market due to their proven efficiency and versatility in capturing CO2 from industrial emissions. Amine-based solvents have been widely used for decades because of their high affinity for CO2 molecules, enabling effective. Absorptions, even at low concentrations, are typically found in flue gases. This established track record makes them highly reliable for post-combustion carbon capture processes, particularly in power generation and industrial sectors where carbon emissions are a major concern.



Advancements in solvent formulations have significantly improved their regeneration energy requirements, reducing operational costs and making these solutions more economically viable. Innovations are addressing drawbacks such as solvent degradation and corrosion, enhancing the durability and lifecycle of these materials. Alkaline-based solvents, on the other hand, offer benefits including faster reaction rates with CO2 and suitability for use in different process conditions, which broadens their industrial applicability.

The flexibility of liquid solvent systems to be integrated into existing industrial setups without extensive modifications is a major growth driver. These solvents can be tailored for specific process needs, adapting to varying flue gas compositions and temperatures. The strong regulatory push for carbon emission reductions globally also incentivizes industries to adopt these mature solvent technologies.



Absorptions are the fastest-growing process segment of the carbon capture materials market in terms of value.



Adsorptions are the fastest-growing process segment in the carbon capture market due to their energy efficiency, versatility, and alignment with scalable decarbonization solutions. Utilizing solid materials like zeolites or metal-organic frameworks, adsorptions capture CO2 from gas streams with capture efficiencies up to 90%, requiring significantly less energy, often 30% lower than absorption processes. Its rapid growth is driven by its applicability in both post-combustion and direct air capture, addressing diverse emission sources from power plants to ambient air. Adsorptions' modular and compact systems enable easy integration into existing industrial setups, such as cement or steel facilities, reducing retrofitting costs.



Innovations in high-capacity, selective sorbents enhance performance, making the process cost-effective for small- and large-scale applications. The growing demand for negative emissions technologies, coupled with supportive policies like carbon pricing, accelerates adoption, particularly in regions with stringent net-zero goals. Adsorptions' environmental benefits, including reduced chemical waste compared to liquid solvents, further boost their appeal. Its ability to handle low CO2 concentrations and continuous improvements in material durability make Adsorptions the fastest-growing process, addressing the urgent need for efficient, scalable carbon capture solutions.



Pre-combustion is the fastest-growing technique segment of the carbon capture materials market in terms of value.



Pre-combustion carbon capture is the fastest-growing technique in the carbon capture market due to several key advantages that make it highly efficient and promising for large-scale decarbonization. Unlike post-combustion capture, pre-combustion technology removes CO2 before combustion by converting fossil fuels into a mixture of hydrogen and carbon dioxide (known as syngas) through a gasification or reforming process. This results in a gas stream with a higher concentration and pressure of CO2, which significantly enhances the ease and efficiency of capture using physical or chemical absorption methods.



This higher concentration of CO2 means pre-combustion capture requires smaller equipment and less energy for separation, reducing both the capital and operational costs compared to other techniques. The process produces hydrogen, a clean-burning fuel, as a valuable byproduct, supporting the broader energy transition toward low-carbon hydrogen economies.



Furthermore, pre-combustion capture can be integrated into new plants and industrial facilities designed for clean energy production, making it a forward-looking approach aligned with global decarbonization trends. Though the initial investment for the gasification process is higher than that of conventional systems, the long-term benefits of greater capture efficiency, lower energy penalties, and enhanced fuel quality are driving its growth. Additionally, as industries seek to reduce emissions from hard-to-abate sectors like power generation and heavy industry, pre-combustion technology offers an effective solution capable of capturing large volumes of CO2 at relatively lower cost.



Oil & gas is the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the carbon capture materials market in terms of value.



The oil & gas industry is the fastest-growing end-use sector in the carbon capture market because of its significant contribution to global CO2 emissions and the increasing pressure to lower its carbon footprint. This industry operates many carbon-intensive processes across upstream, midstream, and downstream segments, making carbon capture and storage (CCS) an essential technology for effectively reducing emissions. One of the main drivers of growth is CCS's ability to allow continued fossil fuel use while addressing environmental concerns, supporting the industry's transition to lower-carbon operations without stopping production. A major factor boosting the market is the integration of CCS with enhanced oil recovery (EOR) techniques.



Captured CO2 is injected into mature oil fields to boost oil extraction, providing the dual benefit of reducing emissions and increasing resource recovery. This synergy creates economic incentives for adopting CCS, making it more financially practical than in other sectors. Additionally, regulatory requirements and global net-zero commitments compel oil and gas companies to heavily invest in carbon capture technologies to meet climate goals and stakeholder sustainability expectations. Technological advances that improve capture efficiency, cut costs, and ensure safe CO2 storage are further speeding up adoption in this sector. Large-scale infrastructure projects, including CO2 transportation and storage networks, support the expansion of CCS initiatives in oil and gas. The industry's focus on sustainability, along with government incentives and changing carbon markets, places oil and gas as a high-growth area within the carbon capture landscape.



