Data Center Coolant Distribution Units Research Report 2025-2032: Opportunities in Waste Heat Recovery Systems Integration, Nanofluids and Next-Generation Coolant Innovations, AI-Based Optimization

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Coolant Distribution Units Market by Type (In-Row, In-Rack, FDU), Cooling Type (Direct to Chip Cooling, Immersion Cooling), End User (Colocation Providers, Enterprises, Hyperscale), and Region Global Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center coolant distribution units market is projected to grow from USD 1.05 billion in 2025 to USD 7.74 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 33.0%

The report is intended to help both market leaders and new entrants by providing close estimates of revenue figures for the data center coolant distribution units and their segments. It aims to assist stakeholders in understanding the market's competitive landscape, gaining insights to strengthen their business positions, and developing effective go-to-market strategies. Additionally, it enables stakeholders to understand market trends and provides information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Coolant distribution units act as an important component in liquid cooling systems, connecting the facility-level cooling infrastructure with the IT equipment to efficiently remove heat at the source. They support the delivery of precision cooling, higher rack densities, and optimized energy use. This makes them a preferred solution in next-generation data centers. Consequently, this fuels the rapid growth of the global coolant distribution units market in hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, and edge facilities.

Schneider Electric (France), Vertiv Group Corp. (US), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), nVent (US), and DCX Liquid Cooling Systems (Poland) are some of the major players in the data center coolant distribution units market. These companies have adopted strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and expansion to grow their market share and revenue.



FDU segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period



The Floor-Mounted Distribution Unit (FDU) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing deployments of high-density racks in hyperscale and enterprise data centers. FDUs offer high cooling capacity, scalability, and the ability to support large IT loads, making them ideal for facilities that perform AI, HPC, and cloud-intensive workloads. They are designed to connect closely with facility-level chilled water systems, which makes them well-suited for precise and reliable heat removal. Large investments in data centers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, combined with a shift toward energy-efficient and sustainable cooling solutions, have driven the adoption of FDUs.



Direct to Chip Cooling segment to record highest CAGR during forecast period



The Direct to Chip Cooling segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by its ability to remove heat directly from high-performance processors and GPUs used in AI workloads, HPC, and advanced cloud computing setups. The efficiency of direct to chip cooling solutions surpasses traditional air cooling for thermal management at the source, supporting higher-density racks and overall system performance.



The growth of this segment is largely due to the rise of AI-powered data centers, large-scale HPC deployments, and digital transformation initiatives by enterprises. Regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are further boosting adoption, with hyperscale and colocation providers investing heavily in liquid-cooling infrastructure. Direct to chip cooling technologies align with global sustainability and energy-efficiency goals. Besides reducing power consumption, DTC cooling improves operational reliability, making it one of the most in-demand cooling technologies in next-generation data centers.



Hyperscale data centers to record highest CAGR during forecast period



The Hyperscale Data Center segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by rapid expansion in AI, HPC, big data applications, and significant investments from global cloud providers. Traditional air-cooling methods are proving inadequate as hyperscale data centers operate with high rack densities and power demands.

Therefore, hyperscale operators are adopting more coolant distribution units to enable efficient liquid cooling, optimize energy use, and ensure reliable heat management for thousands of servers. Regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are leading the way in adoption, as operators aim to scale up while meeting sustainability goals. Coolant distribution units are becoming a crucial technology for next-generation hyperscale data centers, effectively supporting improved thermal efficiency and lowering operating costs.



North America to account for maximum market share during forecast period



North America is expected to hold the largest share of the data center coolant distribution units market during the forecast period, primarily due to the well-established ecosystem of hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data centers. The US is one of the top countries for cloud adoption and AI-driven infrastructure and hosts some of the major liquid-cooling companies, such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta, which heavily invest in developing and adopting liquid-cooling technologies for applications requiring higher rack densities and energy efficiency.

Additionally, the strong regulatory focus on sustainability and carbon reduction, along with the availability of advanced cooling technologies and robust infrastructure, further strengthen North America's position in this market. Favorable investment trends, rapid digitalization of sectors, and early adoption of next-generation liquid-cooling technology ensure that North America will continue to dominate the data center coolant distribution units market throughout the forecast period.



Reasons to Buy

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights into upcoming technologies, research & development activities in the data center coolant distribution units.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyzes the data center coolant distribution units across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, various types, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the data center coolant distribution units.

Competitive Assessment: Comprehensive analysis of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading companies

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 263 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value in 2025 1.05 billion Forecasted Market Value by 2032 7.74 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.0% Regions Covered Global



Case Study Analysis



Impact of Coolant Distribution Design on Server-Level Thermal Management in Data Centers

Commissioning of Liquid-To-Air Coolant Distribution Units for Direct-To-Chip Data Center Cooling

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth of High-Density AI & Hpc Workloads

Demand for Modular and Edge Data Centers

Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Mandates

Restraints

High Capital Investment

Incompatibility With Legacy Data Center Infrastructure

Opportunities

Integration With Waste Heat Recovery Systems

Innovation in Nanofluids and Next-Generation Coolants

AI-Based Cooling Control and Predictive Optimization

Challenges

Precision Control and Flow Management Complexity

Integration With Diverse Cooling Architectures

Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Suppliers

Component Manufacturers

System Assemblers/Coolant Distribution Units Manufacturers

Oems/System Integrators

End Use

Technology Analysis

Key Technology

Direct-To-Chip Liquid Cooling (D2C)

Two-Phase Liquid Cooling

Adjacent Technology

Immersion Cooling Systems

Rear Door Heat Exchangers (Rdhx)

Complementary Technology

Advanced Thermal Interface Materials

Thermal Interface Materials (Tims)

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price Trend of Data Center Immersion Cooling Fluids, by Region, 2024

Average Selling Price Trend of Data Center Coolant Distribution Units, by Key Player, 2024

Average Selling Price Trend of Data Center Coolant Distribution Units, by Type, 2024

Impact of AI/Gen AI

Surge in Thermal Load from AI Infrastructure

AI-Enhanced Coolant Distribution Units Intelligence and Control

Predictive Maintenance and Fault Detection

Generative AI in Coolant Distribution Units Design and Simulation

Dcim Integration and Smart Cooling Orchestration

Coolant Distribution Units Market Opportunity Aligned With AI Demand

Companies Featured

DCX Liquid Cooling Systems

Nvent

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Group Corp.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Nidec Corporation

Kaori Heat Treatment Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Envicool Technology Co. Ltd

Boyd.

Coolcentric

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Liquidstack Holding B.V.

Shanghai Venttech Refrigeration Equipment Co. Ltd.

Chilldyne, Inc.

Coolit Systems.

Munters Group Ab

Trane Technologies plc

Super Micro Computer, Inc

Lenovo

Stulz Gmbh

Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg

Lite-On Technology Corporation

Flaktgroup

Nautilus Data Technologies

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC.

Jetcool Technologies Inc

Environmental Air Systems

Lennox

Excool Ltd.

Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.

Attom Technology

Lneya Thermo Refrigeration Co. Ltd.

Canatec Pte Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9bej9t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment