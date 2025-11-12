VEON Wins Corporate Governance Awards for Kyivstar Listing and Technology Leadership in Corporate Governance





Dubai, November 12, 2025: VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON”), is proud to announce that it has received two prestigious honors at the IR Magazine Corporate Governance Awards 2025:

Best Governance Around a Corporate Transaction – recognizing VEON’s exemplary governance in the successful listing of Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV), Ukraine’s leading digital operator (“Kyivstar”), in August 2025; and

Best Use of Technology in Corporate Governance – highlighting VEON’s innovative integration of augmented intelligence, digital tools and systems in advancing its governance framework.

The awards ceremony, held on November 6th in New York City, brought together leading professionals from the governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) community in what has become known as the “Oscars of Corporate Governance.”

The “Best Governance Around a Corporate Transaction” category celebrates organizations that demonstrate exceptional governance innovation and discipline before, during, and after major transactions such as IPOs, M&A deals, or restructurings. The “Best Use of Technology” award recognizes the effective deployment of technology in areas such as board communications, shareholder engagement, company meetings, and information governance — enhancing transparency, efficiency, and trust.

Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO, commented: “I am delighted that VEON’s commitment to governance excellence has been recognized on this global stage. These awards are a tribute not only to the teams that led the landmark listing of Kyivstar on Nasdaq through our de-SPAC transaction with Cohen Circle, but also to our Board of Directors, whose steadfast oversight and vision ensured that the process was executed with the highest standards of integrity and accountability.

“This recognition validates the careful, exhaustive work that went into structuring the Kyivstar listing to uphold robust governance principles, protect the interests of investors and stakeholders, and deliver a successful transaction that made history as Kyivstar became the first Ukrainian company to list on a U.S. stock exchange. All of us at VEON and Kyivstar take pride in this achievement, which reflects our unwavering dedication to transparency, innovation, and responsible leadership.”

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on Nasdaq. For more information, visit: www.veon.com.

