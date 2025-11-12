Office food & business catering combined – MYMY catering and Feedr DE merge

Berlin - MYMY catering and Feedr Germany have joined forces to offer companies throughout Germany a modern, digital solution for office food and business catering. The new, unified platform combines MYMY's Germany-wide catering network and event expertise with Feedr's innovative software. The result is a smart solution that makes office and event catering flexible, efficient, and transparent – from daily lunches and pantry fills to lunch catering and large events.

Cloud Canteen: Office food for the modern working world

As part of the merger, MYMY catering is introducing Feedr's Cloud Canteen in Germany. MYMY catering is bringing lunch to the office without the need for a kitchen or canteen. Employees can conveniently order their office lunch online, choose from varied menus from different restaurants, and have fresh, healthy meals delivered directly to their workplace or meeting room.

Companies simply set the meal allowance, while employees can choose between vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, or classic dishes. Other individual wishes and preferences are also taken into account, ensuring that catering remains personalized, healthy, and cost-transparent.

The Cloud Canteen, an integral part of the merger, offers more choice and flexibility than traditional canteens. It promotes team spirit and employee satisfaction and forms a cornerstone for employee retention and employer attractiveness. The quality, freshness, and regionality of the dishes and ingredients are the focus of our suppliers. The menu can be adapted to the tastes, preferences, and nutritional needs of employees. The Cloud Canteen can be flexibly adapted to the number of employees, so MYMY can easily grow with your team.

Thanks to digital management, employers can now easily manage catering, subsidies, and billing in one system.





As flexible as the teams themselves

Whether it's a buffet, business lunch, or finger food catering, the platform now covers all forms of workplace catering. Using the web app, companies can centrally organize various catering options, select individual menus, and efficiently manage budgets. For many customers, the focus is on creating incentives to return to the office and ensuring the well-being of employees within the company.

Cloud Canteen is ideal for hybrid working models. Meals are delivered collectively, clearly labeled, and hygienically packaged. This saves time, avoids food waste, and ensures smooth operations in the workplace.

Another advantage is that employers can award individual meal subsidies and make optimal use of the non-cash benefit value for effective employee benefits through tax advantages.





Business catering, pantry & events – all in one place

The platform combines office catering and business catering on one central site. Whether it's daily lunch, breakfast, business lunch, conference, or Christmas party, MYMY now offers the complete catering service in one place. This makes planning, ordering, and billing easy.



The services now include:

Pantry Fills: Regular replenishment of snacks and beverages – including planning, delivery, and sorting.





Regular replenishment of snacks and beverages – including planning, delivery, and sorting. Business Catering: Centralized ordering for multiple locations, scalable for different budgets and team sizes.





Centralized ordering for multiple locations, scalable for different budgets and team sizes. Event Services: Organization and delivery for meetings, conferences, summer parties, or trade fairs, individually tailored to guests and employees. The platform offers suitable options for every type of event, from small meetings to large corporate events.





Organization and delivery for meetings, conferences, summer parties, or trade fairs, individually tailored to guests and employees. The platform offers suitable options for every type of event, from small meetings to large corporate events. Event management: Planning and implementation of corporate events, including menu, equipment, and staff. Regardless of the location or city, MYMY is available for events and offers tailor-made options for every occasion.



Every meal is freshly prepared locally and delivered on time. Whether finger food, buffets, or desserts for short breaks, the buffets are varied and specially designed for different events such as summer parties or Christmas celebrations. The catering is designed to make the shared office lunch a memorable experience for everyone, strengthening teams in the long term.





Why the merger? Because office food can do more today!

There is a clear goal behind the merger: companies should be able to manage office food as easily as their emails.

The new platform covers all aspects, from healthy eating and tax benefits to daily snacks for employees. With the employer's support in providing catering and subsidies, the costs of office meals can be either reduced or fully subsidized for employees.

Customers benefit from a curated network of regional caterers and restaurants that offers a wide selection of business catering options for every occasion. Companies can also grant their employees a meal subsidy to further increase the use and acceptance of the offers.

With the central MYMY account, there is a clear point of contact for all services related to food and events. Orders are bundled and delivered together. At the same time, office managers keep an eye on costs and receive consistently high quality and uniform processes at all locations throughout Germany.

The platform is flexibly scalable: whether you have 15 or 500 employees. It grows with you and supports international teams as well as small offices. This makes employee catering a real benefit that promotes motivation, performance, and creativity.

Comments on the merger

“This merger stands for simplicity, choice, and reliability for our customers,” says Theo Schwertle, Managing Director of MYMY catering. “One account, one contract, and one central contact person, supported by a curated network of top restaurants.” Katie Fenton, Co-Managing Director of Feedr, adds: “Together, we are creating a platform that combines technology and service for modern employee catering that simply works and really inspires teams.”



Easy integration for existing customers

Existing customers have transitioned smoothly to the new platform. The MYMY team personally accompanied the process so that all benefits could be immediately utilized: more choice, flexible subsidies, central billing, and access to the digital Cloud Canteen—the “online canteen for offices without a canteen.”

This gives companies a solution that covers all aspects of employee catering. From classic business catering for meetings to large events or snack and breakfast programs. The platform takes legal requirements into account, simplifies the process, and offers individual concepts tailored to the wishes of employees, budget, and company size. The goal is to promote the well-being of people in the workplace through high-quality catering.



Sustainability in employee catering

Sustainability is playing an increasingly important role in modern employee catering, not only for the environment, but also for the image and attractiveness of a company. A sustainable catering concept shows that companies are taking responsibility and are equally focused on the needs of their employees and the environment.

A key aspect is the targeted avoidance of food waste. Through intelligent meal planning and close coordination with the caterer, companies can ensure that only as much food is produced as is actually needed. This not only reduces waste, but also conserves resources and lowers costs in the long term. Our modern catering concept makes it possible to take the individual wishes of employees into account. This means that less unused food ends up in the trash and everyone in the team is truly happy with their meal.



Freshness and regionality as quality factors in employee catering

The choice of ingredients also plays a decisive role: regional and seasonal products ensure freshness, support local producers, and reduce the environmental impact of long transport routes. Companies that rely on sustainable ingredients for their catering benefit from higher-quality meals and at the same time strengthen their sustainable profile among employees and guests.

Implementing sustainable catering concepts offers numerous advantages: it increases employee satisfaction, promotes identification with the company, and can be a decisive factor in employee retention. Responsible use of resources is perceived by many employees as an important benefit and contributes to a positive corporate culture.

Today, companies have a wide range of options for integrating sustainability into their catering, from working with specialized caterers to introducing reusable containers and consciously choosing sustainable menus. A sustainable catering concept is therefore not only a positive contribution to the environment, but also sends a strong signal to the team: the well-being of employees and the future viability of the company are the focus.

That's why many restaurants on the Cloud-Canteen platform also offer food in reusable bowls.

This makes sustainable employee catering a real competitive advantage for companies that want to take responsibility and offer their employees more than just a good lunch.



The added value for companies

With Feedr's new platform, MYMY becomes much more than just a catering service. This makes MYMY a one-stop solution for everything related to food and events.

Companies benefit from:

Digital planning and management of all meals





Higher employee retention and motivation





Healthy nutrition in the workplace





Tax advantages through meal subsidies





Time savings through automated processes





Uniform processes throughout Germany





Individually customized restaurant and menu selection





The platform helps companies find the best solution for employee catering and offer food that employees know and really love.





About MYMY catering

MYMY catering is the simple, complete solution for all your catering needs. The offering ranges from daily employee catering and pantry refills to high-quality event catering for business meetings, trade fairs, and private celebrations. Through a network of regional kitchens, MYMY offers a seasonal and diverse selection that is cooked and delivered locally throughout Germany. Bookable directly online, with no surprises. For more information and current offers, visit www.mymycatering.com.

